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There’s only one phrase that’s even sweeter than saying “it’s Friday.”

It’s, “Today is National Doughnut Day.”

Yes it’s true, June 5 is National Doughnut Day, the perfect excuse to go out and treat yourself to something sweet.

Here a few places around town that are celebrating this tasty holiday with deals and lots of sprinkles.

Cal’s Bakeshop

2707 E. Broadway

You can always count on Cal’s Bakeshop to go all out for National Doughnut Day. Bjcbhb From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., all brioche doughnuts are free with the purchase of a drink. There will also be two special flavors for that day, banana pecan and berry matcha. They suggest stopping in as early as possible since they tend to sell out.

Houlden’s Rise Above

5029 E. 5th St.

This local vegan bakery is making sure everyone gets something sweet! All their doughnuts will be $1 off for the day. They will also be introducing two new special flavors, cereal milk and Cap’n’ Crunch.

Amy’s Donuts

101 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.