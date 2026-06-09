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In a first for Tucson's theater community, 11 local companies will share a single stage in a showcase that will benefit the next gen of theater artists.

The companies will perform scenes from their past and upcoming seasons in Pima Community College's inaugural "Sonoran Theater Showcase" on Sunday, June 14.

Pima Arts describes the format as a fast-paced curated program of short performances and presentations that gives the audience a chance to experience Tucson's vibrant theater scene. For the theater companies, it's a chance to showcase their artists and creatives and preview what they have in the works.

“The Sonoran Theater Showcase is a rare moment where we set aside our individual productions to stand together as one creative force,” said Chris Will, head of Theater and Dance at Pima Community College. “It’s about honoring the work we’ve done and ensuring the future of Tucson theater remains bright by supporting our students.”

The lineup includes Tucson theater companies that have been around decades, including Arts Express Theatre, which has made musical theater and education a cornerstone of its programming for 31 years; and The Invisible Theatre, celebrating 55 years with its 2026-27 season that opens with Sarah Ruhl's comedy "In the Next Room" Sept. 13-27.