In a first for Tucson's theater community, 11 local companies will share a single stage in a showcase that will benefit the next gen of theater artists.
The companies will perform scenes from their past and upcoming seasons in Pima Community College's inaugural "Sonoran Theater Showcase" on Sunday, June 14.
Pima Arts describes the format as a fast-paced curated program of short performances and presentations that gives the audience a chance to experience Tucson's vibrant theater scene. For the theater companies, it's a chance to showcase their artists and creatives and preview what they have in the works.
“The Sonoran Theater Showcase is a rare moment where we set aside our individual productions to stand together as one creative force,” said Chris Will, head of Theater and Dance at Pima Community College. “It’s about honoring the work we’ve done and ensuring the future of Tucson theater remains bright by supporting our students.”
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The lineup includes Tucson theater companies that have been around decades, including Arts Express Theatre, which has made musical theater and education a cornerstone of its programming for 31 years; and The Invisible Theatre, celebrating 55 years with its 2026-27 season that opens with Sarah Ruhl's comedy "In the Next Room" Sept. 13-27.
Some relative newbies on the Tucson theater scene also will be featured, including Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, which celebrates its 10th season in 2026-27, and Christian Youth Theater (CYT), which has been running its after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18 since 2005.
It wouldn't be surprising if Saguaro City Music Theater, the five-year-old musical theater company, performed scenes from its upcoming show "The Addams Family," running June 25-28 at the Berger Performing Arts Center; or if Live Theatre Workshop, which has been mounting plays year-round for 31 years, followed suit with previews of its upcoming productions of Debra Zoe Laufer's "Rooted" June 12-28 and Dan Collins' musical "Trevor," running July 17-Aug. 2.
The showcase also features Literacy Connects' Stories That Soar; Winding Road Theater Ensemble, which hosts its annual "Eight 10s in Tucson" short plays festival; Borderlands Theater, which put on its first original musical in April; and Koso Theatre Collective, a group launched last October by a group of actors looking for theater that "leaned into hard questions" and stories with teeth.
The Koso Collective in April mounted its inaugural production of Sam Shepard's dark and poetic 1983 play "Fool For Love," a story about an incestuous affair between half-siblings set in a seedy Mojave Desert motel room.
Sunday's showcase begins at 2 p.m. at the Proscenium Theatre on the PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tickets are $20 through pimaarts.com, and 100% of the proceeds and additional donations will go to fund scholarships for Tucson theater students.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch