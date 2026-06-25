When the temperatures begin to creep into the triple digits, spending the day outside can sound miserable. Luckily, Tucson has plenty of indoor attractions where kids can play, explore and learn, all while staying cool.

Here are five places to check out this summer.

1. Explore the universe at Flandrau

Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus, where families can spend the afternoon exploring hands-on exhibits before cooling off beneath the stars.

Be sure to check out the museum’s newest exhibit, Mysteries of the Cosmos: Life in Our Universe, which explores one of science's biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe? You can also catch one of Flandrau’s planetarium shows for an even more immersive experience.

Where: 1601 E University Blvd.

Visit their website for more information.

2. Spend the day at the Children's Museum Tucson

It’s hard to run out of things to do at the Children's Museum.

From climbing structures and pretend play to art activities and interactive exhibits, there's plenty to keep little ones busy for hours. If you’re looking for a special outing, the museum is also hosting a Bubble Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, featuring hands-on activities, open exhibits and, of course, lots of bubbles.

Where: 200 S 6th Ave

Visit their website for more information.

3. Race down the slides at Slick City

Who says the fun has to stop once you grow up?

Slick City Tucson is filled with towering dry slides in all shapes and sizes, so kids can spend hours trying out each one. Better yet, many of the attractions are designed for all ages, meaning parents can race their kids down the slides and join in on the adventure instead of watching from the sidelines. Sounds like a win-win for the family.

Where: 7255 E Broadway Blvd. Suite 101

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit their website for more information.

4. Let them climb and play at Wild Katz

Wild Katz Children’s Adventure Playground is another great spot for younger kids to get out of the house.

The indoor playground is filled with climbing structures, obstacle courses and play areas where children can explore while parents relax nearby. It’s a simple way to spend a few hours without worrying about the summer heat.

They have special hours for kids ages five and under every day from 9 to 10 a.m. and are open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 4629 E. Speedway Blvd.

Visit their website for more information.

5. Catch a movie at The Loft Kids Fest

Movie mornings are even better when they’re free.

The Loft Cinema's Kids Fest returns on weekends in June with free family-friendly movies and pre-show activities. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., giving kids time to enjoy crafts and activities before the movie begins at 10 a.m.

Where: 3233 E. Speedway

Visit the event page for more information.

Bonus: Beat the heat after sunset

Not every summer adventure has to happen while the sun’s still out.

Several Tucson attractions offer special evening hours throughout the season, including Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Chillin at the Chul at Tohono Chul and Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo. Once the sun starts to set, these events are a fun way to enjoy some of Tucson's favorite attractions without battling the midday heat.