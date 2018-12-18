A photograph of leftover candy from the creation of gingerbread houses

When you get tired of spending money but still want to do Christmas stuff with the kids, we've got you. 

Here are five free fun Christmas events the whole family can do together. 

The Star Wars Holiday Special

Not only will you get to watch the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, you'll also get to meet Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and more at this free movie. 

Make sure and wear your most festive Star Wars Holiday costume for the chance to win a prize. 

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

Kid's Movie & Craft Night: Home Alone

Get in the holiday spirit watching "Home Alone" and doing a craft. 

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. 

Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

Build a Gingerbread House

Build gingerbread houses for free at the library this week. 

Create the gingerbread house of your dreams with graham crackers, candy and frosting. Just bring a bag of candy to share.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 2-4 p.m. 

Where: Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Road

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

Note: You can also build gingerbread houses from 1:30 to 3 p.m. this day at the Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Go here for more info. 

Holiday Family Storytime: The Gingerbread Man

Listen to stories, sing songs, do activities and make a craft related to The Gingerbread Man. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. 

Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square

Go see Santa in his sleigh on University Boulevard where you can take FREE photos. There will also be a balloon artist and face painter. Have the kids bring their letters to Santa to put in the magical mailbox. 

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 1-4 p.m. 

Where: 943 E. University Blvd. 

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

