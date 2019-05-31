There's nothing better than summer movie nights (or mornings) — especially when they're super cheap.
Free Cox Movies in the Park at Reid Park
Cox Communications is hosting free movies at the Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way. Friends and family will enjoy entertainment and games that start 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7:45 p.m., and food trucks will be available onsite. Check here for more information.
Schedule
June 14: "Kung Fu Panda 3"
June 28: "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
July 12: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
July 26: "Aquaman"
Teen Dive-In Movies at the Aquatic Center
This is a free summer movie series for Oro Valley teens, ages 13-19. Join the fun at the Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs or enjoy the show from a golf cart (they're first come, first serve — don't bring your own!). Watch movies on a inflatable outdoor screen. No pets permitted. Movies begin at sunset. Times and dates are subject to change. You can find out more information here.
Schedule
June 29: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
July 27: "Incredibles 2"
Aug. 24: "Crazy Rich Asians"
Sept. 21: "Captain Marvel"
Harkins Theatres
Arrive early for best seats and snacks! All movies begin at 9:45 AM. Tickets are $2 per person per movie, or buy a movie pass for $5 and watch all the films. Check here for more information. Times and dates are subject to change. Check here for Tucson locations. Tucson Spectrum 18 has a play center for kids ages 3-8.
Schedule
May 27-31: "Happy Feet"
June 3-7: "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
June 10-14: "Despicable Me 2"
June 17-21: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
June 24-28: "Smallfoot"
July 1-5: "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
July 8-12: "Sherlock Gnomes"
July 15-19: "Trolls"
July 22-26: "Penguins of Madagascar"
July 29-Aug. 2: "Shrek"
Marana Movies
Marana has free outdoor movie nights. Bring a blanket and chair to sit on (or your a beach towel for the dive-ins). Look here for times and locations.
June 15: Dive-in, "A Wrinkle in Time"
July 20: Dive-in, "A Dog's Way Home"
Aug. 17: "Hotel Transylvania 3"
Sept: 21: "Paddington 2"
Summer Movie Clubhouse: Ten Weeks of Fun Films for Kids
Catch fun films for kids all summer for $1 per person, per film or $5 for all 10 films (at most theaters). Participating theaters are Century Oro Valley Marketplace, Century 20 El Con and XD, Century Gateway 12 and Tucson Marketplace. Check here for times and more information. Times and dates are subject to change.
Schedule for Century Oro Valley Marketplace
June 3-6: "Despicable Me 3"
June 10-13: "Peter Rabbit"
June 17-20: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
June 24-27: "How to Train Your Dragon"
July 1-4: "Smallfoot"
July 8-11: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 15-18: "The Lego Movie"
July 22-25: "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water"
July 29-Aug 1: "Sherlock Gnomes"
Aug. 5-8: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
Schedule for Century 20 El Con
June 7: "Despicable Me 3"
June 14: "Peter Rabbit"
June 21: "Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch"
June 28: "How To Train Your Dragon"
July 5: "Smallfoot"
July 12: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 19: "The Lego Movie"
July 26: "Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water"
Aug. 2: "Sherlock Gnomes"
Schedule for Century Gateway 12
June 3, 5-6: "Despicable Me 3"
June 10, 12-13: "Peter Rabbit"
June 17, 19-20: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
June 24, 26-27: "How to Train Your Dragon"
July 1, 3-4: "Smallfoot"
July 8, 10-11: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 15, 17-18: "The Lego Movie"
July 22, 24-25: "Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water"
July 29, 31, Aug. 1: "Sherlock Gnomes"
Schedule for Tucson Marketplace
June 3 and 6: "Despicable Me 3"
June 10 and 13: "Peter Rabbit"
June 17 and 20: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
June 24 and 27: "How to Train Your Dragon"
July 1 and July 4: "Smallfoot"
July 8 and July 11: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 15 and July 18: "The Lego Movie"
July 22 and July 25: "Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water"
July 29 and Aug. 1: "Sherlock Gnomes"
Loft Jr. and Loft Kids Fest
The Loft has lots of free movies for your kids this summer. Each screening at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd., features fun, pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m. Check here for locations and times.
Schedule for Loft Jr. and Loft Kids Fest
June 8: "Early Man"
June 21: "The Sandlot"
July 13: "The Secret Life of Pets"
July 19: "Looney Tunes on the Big Screen!"
July 20: "Castle in the Sky"
July 21: "Shrek"
July 22: "Okko's Inn"
July 23: "The Secret Garden"
July 24: "Disneynature: Born in China"
July 25: "Charlotte's Web"
July 26: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 27: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"
July 28: "The Grinch"
Aug. 10: "Zathura: A Space Adventure"
Casa Film Bar
Free screenings and popcorn at Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway. Check here for more information.
Schedule
June 1: "Some Like it Hot"
June 6: "Red Dawn"
June 7: "Taken"
June 8: "The Fifth Element"
June 14: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
June 15: "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog"
June 16: "Star Trek: First Contact"
June 17: "This is Vinyl Night"
June 20: "Hellboy"
June 21: "Guardians of the Galaxy"
June 22: "Better Off Dead"
June 27: "Arachnaphobia"