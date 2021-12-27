This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Tucson Parks and Recreation. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
For over 30 years, the Tucson Parks & Recreation Department has offered various leisure classes for the Tucson community.
From the classic courses such as gymnastics, pottery and health and fitness, to the newer additions like flamenco and pickleball, there is a little something for everyone in the Spring 2022 catalog of leisure classes. The department offers courses for ages six months and up, to adults 50 and above.
"I think that what they can come and learn and experience is pretty amazing," said Bettina Boisclair, the department's recreation program coordinator. "You form friendships, you learn something that you probably never thought you could ever learn or you were hesitant to learn because you're like, 'Oh, I'm too old. I can't do that now.' Well, that's so not true."
Due to COVID-19, the department has included more outdoor and virtual activities in their leisure classes to expand their community reach. They also host classes at various recreation centers around the city and provide flexible class times to accommodate individuals' scheduling needs.
It's important to note that the Parks and Recreation Department follows the City of Tucson's face covering protocol that requires people, vaccinated or not, to wear a face mask while in City of Tucson facilities.
Aside from the leisure classes, keep an eye out on your local parks that may be getting some playground maintenance, new splash pads or dog parks in the coming years, thanks to Proposition 407 that passed in 2018.
Unsure what classes are the right fit for you this spring? Give the Parks and Recreation Department a call at 520-791-4873 and they can offer assistance.
"We're just so passionate and we're here to help," Boisclair said.
Note: The deadline to register for Spring 2022 classes is Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Below is a giant list of classes offered by the City of Tucson this spring. Click here to see specific dates, locations, fees and to register for classes.
35mm/Darkroom for ages 15+
Adaptive swim ranging from 6 months old to 16 years old
Adult crafts for ages 50+
Aerobics mix for ages 14+
Aqua boot camp for ages 14+
Aqua sculpt for ages 17+
Aqualates for ages 17+
Arthritis aquatic program for ages 17+
Badminton (beginning, intermediate and advanced) for ages 17+
Ballet (beginning) for ages 3 to 5.
Ballet/Tap for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 10.
Basic (pottery) wheel for ages 9+
Beginning indoor cycling for ages 16+
Business photography 101 for ages 17+
Cardio dance for ages 50+
Central social club for ages 22+
Ceramics for ages 17+
Children's pottery for ages 6 to 12.
Clay sculpture for ages 17+
Core stability and balance challenge for ages 14+
Crafty Critters for ages 2 to 5
Creative dance for ages 3 to 6
Deep water fitness for ages 14+
Dichroic and glass fusing for ages 17+
Digital photo for DSLR users (beginning) for ages 15+
Dinosaur Tracks (arts & crafts) for ages 4 to 6
Drawing and cartooning for ages 8 to 14
Drawing and watercolor painting for ages 6 to 14
EZ T'ai Chi for ages 50+
Family pottery for ages 5 to 8
Fibromyalgia exercise for ages 17+
Fitness swimming for kids ages 8 to 17
Gentle yoga (beginning) for ages 40+
Guitar (beginning and beyond) for ages 10+
Gymnastics I and II for ages 6 to 12
Gymnastics III for ages 8 to 14
Happy Feet for toddlers ages 2 to 4
Hatha yoga for ages 50+
Independent glass study and open lab for ages 17+
Independent jewelry study and open lab for ages 17+
Independent photo study and open lab for ages 15+
Independent pottery study and open lab for ages 17+
Intro to flamenco for ages 12 to 16 and 17+
Itty Bitty basketball for ages 4 to 5
Jewelry — Hydraulic press/A Bigger Hammer for ages 17+
Jewelry — Improve your skills (intermediate) for ages 17+
Jewelry — A La Carte for ages 17+
Jewelry casting for ages 17+
Jewelry enameling and anodizing for ages 17+
Jewelry introduction for ages 17+
Jewelry stone setting (true beginner) for ages 17+
Jewelry Treasure Quest for ages 17+
Just 4 Kicks for ages 4 to 5
Kajukenbo karate for ages 4 to 7
Karate for ages 7 to 12
Keep N' Fit aerobics for ages 40+
Kinder music — pre-piano for ages 3 to 5
Let's be a Builder! (arts & crafts) for ages 7 to 12
Lifeguarding classes for ages 15+
Line dance (beginning and intermediate) for ages 50+
Little Movers and Shakers (motor development) for ages 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, and 2 to 3.
Make Your Own Dinnerware for ages 17+
Mat Mites (gymnastics) for age 4.
Mexican folklorico for ages 5 to 8.
MS — Cool in the Pool for ages 17+
Painting and rhythm for tots ages 2 to 5
Painting for pleasure for ages 15+
Painting impressions for ages 15+
Piano (beginning) for ages 4 to 6 and 7 to 15
Piano (intermediate) for ages 7 to 15
Pickleball (beginning and intermediate/advanced) for ages 17+
Pilates for ages 17+
Potpourri of Sports for ages 4 to 5.
Potter's Wheel (beginning) for ages 17+
Pottery (beginning, intermediate and advanced) for ages 17+
Pottery basics (beginning) for ages 17+
Pre-gym for age 5
Raku (pottery) for ages 17+
Recreational bowling (non-competitive) for ages 13+
Robots and Fun Things That Move for ages 2 to 5
Sports for Tots for age 3
Surface demonstration techniques (pottery) for ages 17+
T'ai Chi Chuan 24 form (beginning) for ages 17+
T'ai Chi Chuan 108 form (intermediate) for ages 17+
Tapping Tots for ages 3 to 5
TGIF League competitive bowling for ages 16+
Theater Adventure for ages 7 to 13
Torch FUNdamentals (jewelry) for ages 17+
Total body conditioning for ages 17+
Tumbling Tots for age 3
The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department will also host its 37th annual Senior Olympic Festival from Saturday, Jan. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The festival includes activities such as archery, billiards, golf, horseshoes and trap and skeet shooting. For seniors ages 50 to 80+, the deadline to register for activities is Thursday, Dec. 30.
For more information about the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department's Spring 2022 leisure classes, click here.
