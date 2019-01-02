New Year's Day Events🎇
5th Annual Hot Cocoa 5K 2019
Join a timed race with prizes and awards to kick off the new year. Walkers and strollers are also welcome to join the race and treat yourself to snacks and hot cocoa at the finish line. Race number pickup and race registration are available on Saturday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fleet Feet Oro Valley, 7607 N. Oracle Road.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20, $25 day of registration. Kids 12 and under race for free with a paying adult. To register click here.
Click here for more info about this event.
Marana Egg Nog Jog: 5K, 10K and Fun Run
Run, walk or jog into 2019 to kickoff your New Year. This event is fun for family and friends to enjoy together. Participants get to enjoy free eggnog, activities and fun raffle prizes at the finish line. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.
Packet pick-up will take place on Friday, Dec. 28 at Asics Outlet in the Tucson Premium Outlets (6401 West Marana Center Boulevard, Suite 828) from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 7-11:30 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m.
Cost: $5-$20, click here to register.
The New Year's Day Hair of the Dog Run/Walk
Run or walk for a cause and get cool swag, enjoy live music, a fur-baby race, event finisher's glass, a limited edition poster, free Dragoon beer or drink, post-race treats, raffles, store discounts and more. Participants will have the option of joining the 8K on a course along the Pantano and through the Tucson Country Club Estates or a 1-mile loop around Udall Park, with or without your pup. This event benefits The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Registration and packet pickup is Monday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fleet Feet, 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Where: Morris K Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $30-$40
Expand your skills with 2019 classes at Tucson Parks and Recreation (Sponsored)
Take a class to learn a new skill, expand an old one or start that Etsy store you've been dreaming of. Tucson Parks and Recreation offers low-cost jewelry making classes, ceramics and pottery; and drawing or painting. Click here for all the classes, dates and locations. The new session begins Jan. 13, 2019.
A Week of free classes at Circus Sanctuary
Circus Sanctuary is celebrating one year of being in business with one week of free classes. Experience aerial silks, the trapeze and more with your family. Kids 14 and up can attend all adult classes, but kids under 8 must be supervised by an adult. Office staff and instructors will be there to help get you set up for a fun flying time.
Where: Circus Sanctuary, 3113 E. Columbia St.
When: Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 1-5, click here for times.
Cost: Free, no registration required.
Year's Open Jumps at Pump It Up
Help the kids celebrate their New Year with bubbles, balloon drop, and glow in the arena. Socks and a signed waiver are required.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, Ste. 108
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $12 preregistered and $14 the day of event.
Shopping🛒
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Discover and buy treasures from over 4,000 trade companies from all over the world. Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.
Shows starting in January
Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, Norcross-Madagascar Gallery, 201 W. Lester St., Jan. 21 to Feb. 22.
Granada Gallery, Granada Gallery House, 338 N. Granada Ave., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16.
Executive Inn Fossil, Mineral & Gems Show, Fortuna Inn Suites, 333 W. Drachman, Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
American Indian Arts Exposition, Quality Inn, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.
Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, Wholesale Warehouse Building, 1500 E. Apache Park Place, Jan. 27 to Feb. 17.
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, Sun Gemstone, LLC, 1801 N. Oracle Road, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.
1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, Top-Gem Minerals buildings, 1835 - 1893 N. 11th Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 17.
Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool & Supply Show, Kent’s Tools, 2745 N. First Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.
22nd Street Show, 22nd Street Show, 600 W. 22nd St., Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd., Jan. 31 to Feb., 11.
Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
Gem & Jewelry Show on Grant, Grand Luxe Hotel (formerly Grant Inn), 1365 W. Grant Road, Jan. 31 to Feb. 12.
Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show, The Warehouse on North Main (formerly the Samora Minerals warehouse), 707 N. Main Ave., Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
Just Between Friends Spring Sale
JBF is one of the greatest collections of used clothing and other items. You can buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more at a discounted price. It's like buying from 100 of your best Tucson friends.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Jan. 24-26
Thursday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: 0-$2
Thursday, Jan. 24, $2 per person
Friday, Jan. 25, free admission
Saturday, Jan. 26, free admission
Saturday is half price day. Most items will be 50-percent off.
La Encantada Fine Art Festival
From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival will bring it all. The festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona, performances and scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event if free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.
Tucson Flea at Owl's Club
Take a friend and shop over 10 vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles.
Where: The Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
For Everyone🎉
Third Thursday MOCA Museum
Enjoy a themed night with different performances, music, and hands-on activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open until Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $24.99; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
Tucson Fringe Festival
It's a four-day, eight-venue, 25-show, 60-performance, uncensored performing arts festival. Buttons are included when you purchase a day pass and all access passes. Passes must be picked up at the Fringe Lounge, 197 E. Toole Ave., the loading dock next to Studio One.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 10-13, click here for location and times.
Cost: $15-$40
Zoppé Family Circus
Don't miss the chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.
Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan 11-21, click here for dates and times.
Cost: $20-$40, get your tickets here.
Dillinger Days
This annual reenactment honors the capture of John Dillinger, America’s most notorious outlaw, at Tucson's Hotel Congress by the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to noon; 1:15-2:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Sun Run 10K/5K
It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds to benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m.for kids under 12. Kids are timed and get a FitKidz series shirt and ribbon.
Packet pickup is at The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave. #153, Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 to 2 p.m.
After the race, enjoy a warm pancake breakfast and coffee
Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre
Cost: 0-$30, register here.
Tucson Taco Fiesta
Welcome to taco-topia taco lovers! Festivities include, Lucha Libre wrestling, cocktails, live music, voting, kid's zone and over 30 varieties of tacos to choose from. Remember to bring some money for extra food tastings and cocktails.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $7-$100 per adult and kids 12 and under are free. $5 for parking
Drags for Paws at The Screening Room
It's going to get pretty hairy at The Screening Room. This event features more than 13 performers that will entertain all night. Meet adoptable dogs from HSSA and enter a raffle before the show starts at 7 p.m. All door sales and tips collected by the performers will go to support the homeless pets at The Humane Society for Southern Arizona.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Kids🎈
Three Wishes Puppet Show at the Library
Entertain your kids with a puppet show with Gwen Ray. Watch Ralph and Ruby try to decide how to spend a wish with a twist.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Jan. 4, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Home Depot Kids Workshop: Easel with Whiteboard
Create with your little elf with a hands-on workshop where you and your child can build an easel. Your young artist can display artwork from school or create a new masterpiece on the dry-erase whiteboard keeping the project mess free.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, while supplies last.
Winter Break S.T.E.A.M. Program
Learn how electrical circuits light up a Christmas tree and explore scientific concepts in a fun environment with other kids.
Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
When: Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 2-4, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Hermitage's Kids' Club
Drop off the kids for some educational activities, crafts and play time with the kitties.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20
After Dark at Children's Museum
Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. Test your balance, agility and spinning skills with Tucson Circus Arts as they present a Circus Ring Workshop. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for one free visit to the museum.
Where: Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
BFF💃🏻
Cat Yoga at The Hermitage
Stretch out your nails with the kitties and your yoga mat at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your mat and water.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 1-2:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Flirty Flow: Find Your Pole Flow in Stilettos
Get a real work-out and wrap yourself around a pole with a little sass. Kinetic Arts instructors will show you how to move smoothly, slowly and seamlessly between moves for your pole dance.
A tank top or sports bra and shorts will be best for maximum grip. With pole dancing, legs, arms and even your skin and other body parts help you grip the pole.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Thursdays, Jan. 3, 10 and 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up.
Vertical Pallet Gardens
Want to save some space in your garden? Learn how to make it vertical with step-by-step instructions.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 12-2 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20, cost of supplies.
Fore information click here.
Movies🍿
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Take a journey with Harry and his friends to Hogwarts. Harry has more magic to learn and secrets to uncover. Patronus!
When: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Free Screening of Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Have a stomping good time and watch Manny rescue Sid from the pre-historic giants hiding under the ice. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Practical Magic
Looks like these witches didn't keep rosemary by their garden gate or plant lavender for luck. See what happens to two sisters who didn't listen to their aunties.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Free Screening of A League of Their Own
There's no crying in baseball! See some amazing women and their heart warming stories of their time spent in the all-female baseball league during World War II.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 6-8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free