Everyone 🎉
Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
Browse booths along Fourth Avenue with 300 artists from around the world, 40 food vendors, and 20 local musicians. There will be a free shuttle service provided from the Pennington Street Garage downtown and the Tyndall Avenue Garage on campus by VIP Taxi.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
When: March 22-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Spring is here and it's time to spruce up the yard. Shop over a thousand cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and more. This event is a perfect time to ask any questions you might have for the upcoming seasons or about plants you can plant to bring butterflies and hummingbirds fluttering to your window.
If you plan on going, the plant sale is located on the east side of the grounds in the Propagation Area at 7211 N. Northern Avenue, which is the first street just west of the Ina and Oracle intersection.
Where: Tohono Chul Park, 7211 N. Northern Ave.
When:
Wednesday, March 20, noon to 6 p.m.(Members’ Preview)
Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash for shopping.
Cyclovia Tucson is BACK (Sponsored)
Cyclovia Tucson will debut a new route April 7 — connecting Banner—University Medicine to the Warehouse Arts District and #CorbettPorch at Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street. Enjoy Tucson from a new perspective. Walk your dog, roller skate, blow bubbles. Have fun because during Cyclovia, the streets are yours!
Visit cycloviatucson.org to check out all the activities along the route.
Where: Banner-University Medicine to the Warehouse Arts District, a 3-mile route
When: Sunday, April 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show
Zoom, boom! This year, Davis-Monthan will open its gates to the public to witness fantastic aerial demonstrations from the Air Force's own teams, such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the A-10 Demo Team and a number of other spectacular performers.
Where: March 23-24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, 3100 S. Craycroft Road.
Cost: Free general admission, but VIP tickets are available for purchase here.
Teen Tuesday
Teens and tweens are welcome to join in gaming, art, technology and more during Teen Tuesday.
Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Tuesday, March 26, 4-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Illusionists: Live From Broadway
See a touring magic show with Cirque Du Soleil style. This isn't your ordinary top hat and rabbit magic, this event has five of the most incredible illusionists in the world. This non-stop show is packed with dangerous, funny and mystifying tricks that will keep you guessing all the way home.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $29, get your tickets here.
Stilt Walkers Weekend
Grab some stilts and get high in the sky with the Tucson Circus Arts team. You will learn coordination, core strength, acrobatic stilt skills and strength building.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 23-24, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Citywide Prayer Gathering
4Tucson is teaming up with the National Day of Prayer to bring you a quarterly citywide prayer gathering. This is a chance to join together with believers all across this city to pray, worship and connect.
Where: The Bandshell at Reid Park, Country Club and 22nd
When: Saturday, March 23, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon Festival
Swimming, running and biking, this event has it all. Test your skills and pick from a sprint triathlon, duathlon or maybe something just for the kids, like the youth splash-n-dash.
Where: 32 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, March 23, 7:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10-$130, register here.
Donut Judge Me 5K
Runners run a timed 5K and are showered with donuts at this event. The donut peddler will be at two stops on the course and with a couple more at the finish line.
Take the Inflate-O-Challenge when you register and you'll receive a donut inner tube to wear around your waist (must bring to the race). Everyone that completes the course wearing the Challenge Inflatable when they cross the finish line will get an Inflatable Challenge medal in addition to their Donut Judge Me finisher medal!
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25, register here.
Park Fest at Palo Verde Park
Put on your dance pants and head to the park for a rockin' good time.
The event will feature four stages with live performances, 12 bands and food trucks.
Where: Palo Verde Park
When: Sunday, March 24, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Botanical Gardens Urban Garden Festival and Plant Sale
Eating AND shopping! Enjoy cooking demos, food vendors and live music under the shady trees. Remember to take advantage of the other exhibits while you're there.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Sunday, March 24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$15, ages 3 and under are free.
This event is dedicated to reconnecting to our food while viewing (and purchasing 😍) some wonderful plants.
Surfing at MOCA
Go California dreaming at the museum. Watch a performance by The Surfbroads and enjoy crafting activities, cash bar and food trucks.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, March 21, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Purim Party and Costume Contest at JCC
Take a journey under the sea at the JCC for a bubbling good time. The event is located in the ballroom and attendees are encouraged to dress up in their watery best for the costume contest. There will also be a open bar, DJ, appetizers and more.
Where: Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 23, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance and $18 at the door.
Kids🎈
Kid's Movie & Craft Night: How to Train Your Dragon
Take your kids for some fire breathing fun at Bookmans. Kids get to watch a movie with other little dragon trainers and make a paper chain dragon to take home.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, March 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
It's A Unicorn Party at Our Play Place
Join us for a magical celebration. Price includes a craft, magical treat, fun photo op and of course playtime. Option to book with a Little Adventures Unicorn Crown. If booking multiple children with crowns, please do separate orders to make sure we get correct crown ordering!
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, March 23, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-$21, get your tickets here.
BFF 💃🏻
UFC Gym Free Workout
Put on your mean face and get ready to sweat at UFC Gym North Tucson. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a classes and equipment.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Wednesday, March 20, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a towel and water.
Desperately Seeking Susan: 80s Dance Party
Wear your best 80s attire and hit the dance floor with and get a midnight selfie at midnight with everyone dressed as Madonna. DJ NoirTech will be playing 80s music videos all night long.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5 at the door
Chalk Talk at My Seester's Restyle Boutique
Design a fun sign or even a checklist to help you get organized for spring. You will have the choice of a transfer design and surface. Supplies will be provided for you to create your chalk art.
Where: My Seester's Restyle Boutique, 1015 W. Prince Road #131
When: Sunday, March 24, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Pet Parents 🐾🐾
Howl at the Moon Dog Walk
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is sponsoring its second annual fundraiser to help homeless animals. Pups and their parents get to participate in a 1-2 mile walk, raffles and goodie bags for the first 100 fur-families.
Where: SaddleBrooke One, 64500 E. Saddlebrooke Blvd.
When: Thursday, March 21, 5:50-7 p.m.
Cost: $15, registration deadline is March 11. A registration form is available here.
Agape Acres Benefit Concert featuring Scott Helmer
Scott Helmer's equine benefit tour is coming to Marana! Since 2012, his fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for good causes across America. All money raised will fund rider scholarships, hay and feed for therapy horses.
Where: Agape Acres Therapeutic Riding Center, 37603 S. Staghorn Lane, Marana
When: Saturday, March 23, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25-$50, tickets here.
Dogs-N-Donuts Adoption Event
PACC will have adoptable dogs at the event and adoption fees will be waived, all that will apply is a $19 licensing fee. While you're there, shop around for some tasty pup treats and more.
Where: Dogs N Donuts, 7743 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring $19 if you find a furever friend.
Movies🍿
Labyrinth and Pop's Hot Chicken
Through dangers untold and hardships unnumbered, you have fought your way beyond the goblin city for classic movie and free popcorn. Ha, ha! Plus, Pop's Hot Chicken will be parked outside if you get hungry.
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, March 22, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cine Mexico
Watch more than eight special event screenings during this film festival. Tucson Cine Mexico brings together a diverse audience and includes films directed by women and films representing indigenous people.
When and Where: March 27-31, look here for the show schedule. and locations
Cost: Free