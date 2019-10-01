October is finally here and cool stuff are popping up all over. Check out the GLOWING list of performances, crafts, rides, fairies, acrobatics, dance parties and more.
Freaks n Geeks GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The theme for the weekend of Oct. 5 is "Freaks n Geeks."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free
Back to the 80’s Dance Party at Brother John’s
Hop in the car and cruise downtown for a most totally awesome 80’s dance party. Gigi & the GLOW will be playing live, so dress in your 80’s best and glow on the dance floor. GG glow shirts will be available for purchase.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover
Cosmic Bowling at Bedroxx
Light up the lanes! Join Bedroxx with Friday night cosmic bowling. It's great for a late night with the kiddies, date night or spend some time with your BFF.
Where: Bedroxx Bowling, 4385 W. Ina Road
When: Fridays, 9 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $10 per person, plus shoe rental
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Oct. 18 to Jan. 5, 2020 Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Make A Paper Lantern With Xerocraft
Kids will have fun and maybe help you light your way home with these glowing treasures. This event will guide young minds by designing and creating cord-free paper lanterns.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2–4 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required 520-594-5580
Glow Yoga
Wear your neon and white and glow through the night! Glow sticks, body paint and Jell-O shots provided. Flow to upbeat dance music in a slightly heated room with neon balloons. Yoga and all goodies for $25. No passes or refunds.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes all the goodies
Steampunk GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The theme for the weekend of Oct. 5 is "Steampunk Glow."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free.
Zipline Glow
Outlaw Zipline has added some lights for zombie hunting this October. Kids and adults can zipline safely in the western heritage of Old Tucson. Shoot modern precision laser guns while ziplining! Get electronically scored on shots hit and missed on the zipline range.
Where: 201 S. Kinney Road(located in Old Tucson)
When: Every Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $20 to ride once; $45 for three rides and $100 for 10 rides. Admission into Old Tucson is $19.95 for adults ages 12-64; $10.95 for children ages 4-11.
Call of the Faeries
Dress up as one of your favorite fairy folk for the first ever fairy event happening downtown. Calling all goblins, trolls, fairies, elves and dragons to come help us celebrate. All creatures get to participate in treasure hunts, crafts, parade and prizes. Plus, the little kid creatures of the forest will get LED necklaces and lanterns to take home!
Where: 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food trucks and fairy treasures.
Flam Chen presents Tres Dos Uno at Tenwest
Tres Dos Uno is an immersive interactive audio-visual installation set over three nights at MSA Annex. The event will have three zones that feature interactive machines, interactive video station, performance collaboration and more.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up, see options here
Halloween Glow at The Hut
Spooks and goblins unite at The Hut under the black light. Wear your whites and bright apparel for a glowing Halloween night.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, bring some money for drinks and food