“Are these cookies?!”

That’s the million-dollar question Dakota Overstreet gets asked when people approach her booth.

In her display case, you’ll see all kinds of characters and objects like realistic bumpy pumpkins, sushi roll boxes complete with rice balls and sake, mystery Pokémon bags that include Pikachu and Jigglypuff and adorable capybaras.

As customers scour Overstreet’s case, many can’t decide what to do. Do they eat these or display them on their trinket shelves?

Don’t let the intricate details and designs fool you; everything Overstreet makes is edible. In fact, they are absolutely delicious.

Overstreet is the owner of the cottage bakery, Haus of Macs, where she turns French macarons into works of art, making cookies so cute you won’t want to eat them.

Overstreet’s baking journey started when she was getting married. Many of her family members and friends were gluten-free, so she needed to find a sweet treat everyone could enjoy.

She decided to make the obvious choice: learn how to make the hardest cookie to master!

For those unfamiliar, French macarons are incredibly picky cookies. In order to get that signature round, puffy shell, you have to beat egg whites to perfection, make sure you’re not overmixing or undermixing the batter and dry them for the right amount of time before they are put in the oven.

Despite the tedious process, Overstreet’s cookies were a success! With the great feedback she got, Overstreet continued to perfect her French macaron recipe, watching YouTube tutorials to help fix any issues she had along the way.

In 2024, she decided it was time to take things to the next level. She started her own business, Haus of Macs, and began taking her cookies to markets all over town.

When it comes to her menu, Overstreet has dabbled in all kinds of sweet flavors and combinations. Almond Joy, strawberry Pop-Tart, Snickers, pumpkin pie, peanut butter banana, watermelon Tajín and s’mores have just been a FEW of the flavors Overstreet has made.

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Not only are Overstreet’s flavors unique, but her designs are showstopping. Many customers can’t help but gaze longingly at the Haus of Macs display case, trying to figure out if the Hello Kitty macaroon sitting inside is a toy or cookie.

“My favorite cookies were probably the pumpkin set that I did,” Overstreet said. “It was like five or six different types of pumpkins, and I think it was my most realistic looking cookies. I always tell my husband I'm like I'm trying to do a is it cake or is it real type of experience.”

If you scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see all her amazing designs like a One Wish Willow box from the movie “Obsession,” the lily pad from “Toy Story 5,” heart-shaped conchas and a giant lilac Lisa Frank kitten complete with rainbow angel wings.

Recently, Overstreet vended at Tucson Comic-Con, where she made surprise Pokémon cookies. Those who bought one got a mystery bag where they would get a French macaron shaped like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur or Squirtle.

“A lot of people ask if they're cookies or if they are something else, and I'm like, no, you can eat those,” Overstreet said. “A lot of them are like, I don't want to eat these.”

Sometimes, even Overstreet doesn’t want to eat her masterpieces! She once made a Kid Cuisine-inspired macaron box that she saved in resin because it was just too good to eat.

For her upcoming markets, Overstreet has already come up with some creative designs. For the Tanque Verde Market on Nov. 7, she will be making special Hunger Games boxes as a nod to the new movie coming out.

At the Asian Night Market on Nov. 28, she will be taking inspiration from the viral toy dumplings. She will be selling mystery dumpling cookie bags, just like her Pokémon ones.

So, we finally have the answer to the million-dollar question: Yes, those are cookies in Overstreet’s display case. And yes, they are as tasty as they look.

For more information on Haus of Macs and how to order, check out their Instagram page and website.