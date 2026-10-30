Día De Los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1 and 2, is the time where families remember and honor loved ones who have died.

Admire blooms of golden marigolds and bring your own offerings to community ofrendas at these local events dedicated to celebrating the beautiful holiday.

The Magic of Marigolds Workshop

Las Milpitas Community Farm will be hosting a workshop where participants will learn about the significance of marigolds and take home some marigold blooms.

When: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Ln.

Cost: By donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Day of the Bread

The Monica is hosting their annual Día De Los Muertos party featuring local vendors, a live mariachi band, face painting, and treats!

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De Muertos Night Service at Carino Coffee

Carino Coffee will open back up in the evening when they will light their ofrenda, have polaroid pictures and face painting and offer a special vegan champurrado.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: Carino Coffee, 3305 N. Cardi Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Chiles, Chocolate & Day of the Dead Festival

Tohono Chul is throwing their annual Day of the Dead festival featuring lots of chile and chocolate, local vendors, live mariachi and ballet folklórico performances and face painting.

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When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 North Paseo del Norte

Cost: $25 for adults and $10 for ages 2-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De Muertos Ofrenda Exhibit Opening

Corazon Del Barrio will be showcasing six ofrendas in their gallery as well as a photography exhibition by the South Tucson Photo Club. There will also be local vendors and a free mini nicho crafting activity.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: Corazon Del Barrio, 30 W. 28th St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De Los Muertos Celebración en Nuestro Jardín

The Tucson Botanical Gardens will be celebrating with festive floral displays, a community ofrenda, face painting, sugar skull crafts, puppets and a mariachi performance.

When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Garden admission, $10 for ages 3-17, $20 for adults and $18 for ages 62 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Altar Ceremony and Dedication

The All Souls Procession will be creating a community altar where the public can bring photographs and other offerings to decorate the altar. There will also be a blessing by Grupo Coatlicue and Danza Azteca.

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento

Cost: Free, donations welcome

Visit the event page for more information.