With perfect weather and festive cheer around the corner, here are some big Tucson events we're looking forward to as we wrap up 2018.
🍃September🍃
17th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona-grown green chilies and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kid’s activities, and live music by John Grant and the Guilty Bystanders.
Find more information here.
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Born and Brewed at Hotel Congress
Over 15 breweries compete for judge's and people's choice of best beer. You will get your own tasting glass and some beer-paired food at the event.
Find more information here.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Tickets range from $35 to $75.
Tucson Pride Parade and Festival
Tucson Pride has themed the parade "New Beginnings" this year. The parade starts at Reid Park, South Country Club Road at East Manchester Street and ends at South Country Club Road at Concert Place. Support Tucson's LGBTQ community, enjoy some colorful fun and don't miss the The Pride Festival starting at noon after the parade.
Find more information here.
Where: Reid Park
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend.
Marana Farm Festival
Calling all cowgirls and boys to some fun in the sun in Marana.
Everyone will love the carnival rides, petting zoo, rodeo demos, boot scramble, stick horse barrel racing, dummy roping, live music, beer garden, carnival booths, food vendors, agricultural education and a pumpkin race.
Find more information here.
Where: 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Greek Festival
Eat your way through Greece. Buy platters of gyros, chicken, lamb and so much more. Greek beer, wine and drinks will also be available. Enjoy live music and performances from the Pan-Athenian dancers. Shop baked goods and market items. There's even a play area for the kiddos so the whole family can have fun.
When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 28, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: St. Demetrois Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend but bring cash for food and drinks
This Is Tucson School Fair
Finding the perfect school for your family is a huge decision — whether it's elementary, middle or high school. We bring together Tucson-area public, private and charter schools in one place for this free event. The Jewish Community Center is a perfect venue for walking around to gather info and talk to schools you are interested in — or discovering one you've never heard of! This event is super family-friendly with a bouncy house outside and lots of activities for the little ones inside.
Find more information here.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
🎃 October 🎃
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival
Find the perfect pumpkin and then go do a bunch of other fun fall activities at the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival.
Admission into the festival gives you access to the corn mazes, Straw Mountain, petting zoo, kids' play area and a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.
When: Festival starts Saturday, Oct. 6 and ends Tuesday, Oct. 30. Open Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road, Marana
Cost: $11 per person, plus tax, Monday-Thursday admission; $13 per person, plus tax, Friday-Sunday admission. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale
The Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale is a can't-miss event for reptiles and amphibian lovers to meet their favorite animals. There will be a petting zoo with an alligator; food and opportunities to meet and buy from breeders.
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.
Cost: $10 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, kids under 5 get in free.
Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town
Drink local beer, eat delicious food, and dance to live music from The Bouncing Czechs. Sounds like a fine time to us!
When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, pay for food and booze.
Tucson Meet Yourself
Eat wonderful food from around the world and soak up that perfect October weather at Tucson Meet Yourself — an annual folk festival in downtown Tucson that celebrates the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona and expressions of everyday life.
Did we already mention the food? Because there's a reason why people call this event "Tucson EAT Yourself."
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13, 2018, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Find the event in downtown Tucson. Jacome Library Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Pennington Street, Church Avenue, and Stone Avenue.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring cash for food.
Arizona Insect Festival
The annual festival hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology features more than 20 booths where attendees will be able to engage in interactive exhibits, hold insects, and learn about insect-based research taking place at the UA.
When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: ENR2 building on the UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell Street. Pro tip — park for free in the Sixth Street Garage. It's closest to the festival.
Cost: Free, but bring money for the vendor fair.
Oro Valley Music Festival
The Oro Valley Music Festival is two-day music festival featuring local acts, as well as pop-rock and country stars. This year expect to see performances by Chris Young, Switchfoot and A Great Big World.
When: Saturday-Sunday Oct. 13-14, 2018
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.
Cost: Tickets start at $45 for adults and $10 for kids. Get ticket info here.
Gelato Festival
Local gelato makers and pastry chefs are competing to see who has the best gelato in town. Taste all the competing flavors and vote on your favorite.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-28, 2018
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for children under 12. Find more pricing options here.
University of Arizona Homecoming
Bear Down and celebrate your wildcat pride with other UA alums during the 2018 homecoming weekend. Activities include the lighting of "A" Mountain, a 5K fun run, a parade, tailgating party and a football game.
When: Sunday-Saturday, Oct. 21-27, 2018
Where: University of Arizona campus
🦃 November 🦃
Tucson Comic-Con
Get dressed up as comic book character and hang out with other superhero and pop culture fans at the 11th annual Tucson Comic-Con. There will be costume contests, celebrity guests and chance to meet some of your favorite artists and authors.
When: Friday Nov. 2, 3-8 p.m., Saturday Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Full weekend memberships are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. Find more pricing options here.
Tucson Celtic Festival
Experience the traditions of Celtic culture including music, food, arts and performances at this year's Tucson Celtic Festival.
When: Friday, Nov. 2 , 6-10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Avenue
Cost: Prices vary on day, find ticket information here.
All Souls Procession
This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died. There's music. There are dancers. There is a ton of creative energy. The group walks about two miles together to watch a finale that includes performances by Flam Chen and the burning of a giant urn.
When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tucson. Procession route TBA.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is hosted by the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7. This annual event is on its 99th year and honors former and current members of our Armed Forces.
Find more information here.
Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
El Tour de Tucson
This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city.
Find more information here.
Where: Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to cheer, pay to ride. Find pricing information here.
Dusk Music Festival
This two-day music, art, and food festival — this year in a new location downtown — features nationally recognized acts, as well as Arizona artists. This year's lineup includes Dillon Francis, Phantogram and Big Gigantic.
Find more information here.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, 2018
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $89. Find more pricing options here.
Tucson Museum of Art's Holiday Artisans Market
Over 100 vendors will be at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block for a weekend of shopping fun this November. And this year, the market has expanded to La Cocina.
Items available for purchase include a large selection of ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, prints and more.
Find more information here.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 17-18, 2018, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend, bring money to shop.
❄️ December ❄️
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
This is Tucson's largest street market of the season with more than 400 vendors from all over the world and 500,000 visitors — you're sure to find something for everyone on the gift list.
There's also plenty of food and family-friendly entertainment, so make a day of it.
Find more information here.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 2018, 10 a.m. to dusk.
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow.
Find more information here.
When: Mid-Dec. to Dec. 26, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Downtown Parade of Lights
The festival starts off with a health fair, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things lit up. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free to attend
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Reid Park's Zoo Lights displays include animal-themed light sculptures throughout the park, live entertainment and a visit from Santa.
When: Dates TBA