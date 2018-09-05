With perfect weather and festive cheer around the corner, here are some big Tucson events we're looking forward to as we wrap up 2018.

🍃September🍃

17th Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Tatiana Scott, the wife of Willcox grower Jeff Scott, picks out freshly roasted green chiles and packages them during the Roasted Chile Festival at the Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market.

Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona-grown green chilies and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kid’s activities, and live music by John Grant and the Guilty Bystanders. 

Find more information here.

Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Born and Brewed at Hotel Congress

Beer glasses.

Over 15 breweries compete for judge's and people's choice of best beer. You will get your own tasting glass and some beer-paired food at the event. 

Find more information here.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. 

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $35 to $75.

Tucson Pride Parade and Festival

Chrissy Buckallew hollers for the on-stage entertainers during Saturday’s Pride in the Park, part of the 39th Annual Tucson Pride Festival, at Reid Park. 

Tucson Pride has themed the parade "New Beginnings" this year. The parade starts at Reid Park, South Country Club Road at East Manchester Street and ends at South Country Club Road at Concert Place. Support Tucson's LGBTQ community, enjoy some colorful fun and don't miss the The Pride Festival starting at noon after the parade. 

Find more information here.

Where: Reid Park

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free to attend.

Marana Farm Festival

Calling all cowgirls and boys to some fun in the sun in Marana. 

Everyone will love the carnival rides, petting zoo, rodeo demos, boot scramble, stick horse barrel racing, dummy roping, live music, beer garden, carnival booths, food vendors, agricultural education and a pumpkin race.

Find more information here.

Where: 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr. 

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Greek Festival

This event kicks off the festival season on Sept. 27.

Eat your way through Greece. Buy platters of gyros, chicken, lamb and so much more. Greek beer, wine and drinks will also be available. Enjoy live music and performances from the Pan-Athenian dancers. Shop baked goods and market items. There's even a play area for the kiddos so the whole family can have fun.

Find more information here

When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 28, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Demetrois Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road 

Cost: Free to attend but bring cash for food and drinks

This Is Tucson School Fair

Vendors at the This is Tucson School Fair at the Tucson Jewish Community Center Oct. 22, 2017. 

Finding the perfect school for your family is a huge decision — whether it's elementary, middle or high school. We bring together Tucson-area public, private and charter schools in one place for this free event. The Jewish Community Center is a perfect venue for walking around to gather info and talk to schools you are interested in — or discovering one you've never heard of! This event is super family-friendly with a bouncy house outside and lots of activities for the little ones inside.

Find more information here.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free 

🎃 October 🎃

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

James Jolly lifts a pumpkin for 22-month-old daughter Adalyne to examine for its worthiness at the 7th Annual Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival at Post Farms, 14901 N. Wentz Road, on Oct. 7, 2017.

Find the perfect pumpkin and then go do a bunch of other fun fall activities at the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival.

Admission into the festival gives you access to the corn mazes, Straw Mountain, petting zoo, kids' play area and a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. 

Find more information here

When: Festival starts Saturday, Oct. 6 and ends Tuesday, Oct. 30. Open Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road, Marana

Cost: $11 per person, plus tax, Monday-Thursday admission; $13 per person, plus tax, Friday-Sunday admission. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.

Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale

Kadence McMinn, 6, leans in to pet an American alligator at the Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 East Irvington Road, in Tucson, Ariz.

The Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale is a can't-miss event for reptiles and amphibian lovers to meet their favorite animals. There will be a petting zoo with an alligator; food and opportunities to meet and buy from breeders.

Find more information here

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.

Cost: $10 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, kids under 5 get in free. 

Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town

Members of the Tucson International Folk Dance club dance to the music being played by Bouncing Czechs an Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town. 

Drink local beer, eat delicious food, and dance to live music from The Bouncing Czechs. Sounds like a fine time to us! 

Find more information here

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 3-10 p.m. 

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road 

Cost: Free to attend, pay for food and booze.

Tucson Meet Yourself

Dancers with Tucson's Compania de Danza Folklorica de Arizona perform on the Alameda St. stage during opening day of the 44th edition of Tucson Meet Yourself in Tucson, AZ. on October 13, 2017.

Eat wonderful food from around the world and soak up that perfect October weather at Tucson Meet Yourself — an annual folk festival in downtown Tucson that celebrates the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona and expressions of everyday life.

Did we already mention the food? Because there's a reason why people call this event "Tucson EAT Yourself."

Find more information here.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13, 2018, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Find the event in downtown Tucson. Jacome Library Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Pennington Street, Church Avenue, and Stone Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend. Bring cash for food. 

Arizona Insect Festival

Kids with insects at the Arizona Insect Festival.

The annual festival hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology features more than 20 booths where attendees will be able to engage in interactive exhibits, hold insects, and learn about insect-based research taking place at the UA.

Find more information here

When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: ENR2 building on the UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell Street. Pro tip — park for free in the Sixth Street Garage. It's closest to the festival.

Cost: Free, but bring money for the vendor fair.

Oro Valley Music Festival

Kaitlyn Need dances with her friends to the music of Jana Kramer on the first day of the Oro Valley Music Festival. The music continues Sunday at the Golf Club at Vistoso.

The Oro Valley Music Festival is two-day music festival featuring local acts, as well as pop-rock and country stars. This year expect to see performances by Chris Young, Switchfoot and A Great Big World.

Find more information here.

When: Saturday-Sunday Oct. 13-14, 2018

Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.

Cost: Tickets start at $45 for adults and $10 for kids. Get ticket info here.

Gelato Festival

Server and assistant manager Claudia Flores stuffs a cup with strawberry and chocolate gelato at Pistacchio Gelato Naturale Italiano. Gelato is denser and served warmer than ice cream.

Local gelato makers and pastry chefs are competing to see who has the best gelato in town. Taste all the competing flavors and vote on your favorite.

Find more information here

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-28, 2018

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for children under 12. Find more pricing options here

University of Arizona Homecoming

Members of the Associated Students of the University of Arizona "Cubbies" cheer during the 2017 University of Arizona Homecoming Parade on the UA Mall on Oct. 28, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.

Bear Down and celebrate your wildcat pride with other UA alums during the 2018 homecoming weekend. Activities include the lighting of "A" Mountain, a 5K fun run, a parade, tailgating party and a football game.

Find more information here.

When: Sunday-Saturday, Oct. 21-27, 2018

Where: University of Arizona campus

🦃 November 🦃

Tucson Comic-Con

Artist Terry Huddleston, from Indiana, sells his prints at the 9th Annual Tucson Comic-Con.

Get dressed up as comic book character and hang out with other superhero and pop culture fans at the 11th annual Tucson Comic-Con. There will be costume contests, celebrity guests and chance to meet some of your favorite artists and authors. 

Find more information here

When: Friday Nov. 2, 3-8 p.m., Saturday Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Full weekend memberships are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. Find more pricing options here.    

Tucson Celtic Festival

While entertainment such as the Tucson & District Pipe Band is popular and visible at Tucson’s annual Celtic festival, there’s a lot for volunteers to do behind the scenes.

Experience the traditions of Celtic culture including music, food, arts and performances at this year's Tucson Celtic Festival.

Find more information here.

When: Friday, Nov. 2 , 6-10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Avenue

Cost: Prices vary on day, find ticket information here.

All Souls Procession

This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died. There's music. There are dancers. There is a ton of creative energy. The group walks about two miles together to watch a finale that includes performances by Flam Chen and the burning of a giant urn. 

Find more information here. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018,  4-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tucson. Procession route TBA. 

Cost: Event is free to attend. 

Tucson Veterans Day Parade

Maya Saylor, kneeling in the middle, waves to the parade participants with her children (from left) Sheppard Jones, 8, Keanu Loch, 6, Khmer Loch, 2, and Gypsy Jones, 5. Grandma DeBora Saylor is in the back with signs.

The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is hosted by the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7. This annual event is on its 99th year and honors former and current members of our Armed Forces.

Find more information here

Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

El Tour de Tucson

The leaders pass the aircraft boneyard during the 35th El Tour de Tucson bicycle race on Nov. 18, 2017.

This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city.

Find more information here

Where: Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to cheer, pay to ride. Find pricing information here

Dusk Music Festival

Singer Luna Aura opens the day during the Dusk Music Festival at Rillito Park, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This two-day music, art, and food festival — this year in a new location downtown — features nationally recognized acts, as well as Arizona artists. This year's lineup includes Dillon Francis, Phantogram and Big Gigantic.  

Find more information here

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, 2018

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave. 

Cost: Tickets start at $89. Find more pricing options here

Tucson Museum of Art's Holiday Artisans Market

This weekend’s market will feature works for sale from more than 100 juried artisans, live music and food trucks.

Over 100 vendors will be at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block for a weekend of shopping fun this November. And this year, the market has expanded to La Cocina

Items available for purchase include a large selection of ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, prints and more.

Find more information here

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 17-18, 2018, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Event is free to attend, bring money to shop.

❄️ December ❄️

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

Mary Hudson looks for a wind spinner on the opening day of the Fourth Avenue Street Fair on Friday.

This is Tucson's largest street market of the season with more than 400 vendors from all over the world and 500,000 visitors — you're sure to find something for everyone on the gift list.

There's also plenty of food and family-friendly entertainment, so make a day of it.

Find more information here

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 2018, 10 a.m. to dusk.

Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping. 

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Visitors admire the lights and animals in the "Winterhaven Zoo" during opening night.

This is your go-to holiday light viewing destination. The whole neighborhood is transformed into a lit up wonderland. Plus there are food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow. 

Find more information here

When: Mid-Dec. to Dec. 26, from 6-10 p.m. every day.

Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club. 

Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event. 

Downtown Parade of Lights

A line of floats moves south along Grande Ave for the Downtown Tucson Partnership's 18th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights on December 15, 2012.

The festival starts off with a health fair, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by Tucson's annual parade of all things lit up. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cars with holiday lights and more.

Find more information here

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend 

Reid Park Zoo Lights

Even the trees get into the act, forming lighted arcs over the walks on the opening night of Reid Park Zoo Lights, Thursday, December 7, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.

Reid Park's Zoo Lights displays include animal-themed light sculptures throughout the park, live entertainment and a visit from Santa.

Find more information here.

When: Dates TBA