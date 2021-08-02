Monsoon season doesn't come to an official close until Sept. 30, but 2021 has already graced us with significantly more summer rains than 2020 did.
Did we mention that July 2021 was deemed the
WETTEST MONTH IN TUCSON since weather records started being kept here in 1894?!!
*insert every possible happy emoji here*
According to the
National Weather Service, July's rainfall total was 8.06 inches, compared to Tucson's second-wettest month on record: August 1955 with 7.93 inches.
For comparison: Last year (which was Tucson's second-worst monsoon season and I think we can agree that we all hated it), the
entire monsoon season ended with a very sad total of 1.62 inches of rain.
To celebrate this year's beautiful monsoon season, here are some of our favorite rainy photos taken by the very talented photographers at the Arizona Daily Star.
Brad Balla sits on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26, 2021. After being dry last year, the weekend monsoon storms brought a large flow of water back through the Sabino Creek and over the Sabino Dam.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A gentleman rests on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tyler Claiborn stands on a rock while watching his daughter play in a pool near the bottom of the Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A puddle of water reflects a patch of greenery and a saguaro cactus along the Bear Canyon Trail at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Lighting strikes southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, from one of several monsoon cells that moved through valley just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Several bolts strike in the foothills of the southern Rincon Mountains as an intense monsoon cell rolls into Vail, Ariz., July 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The Rillito River was raging west of Swan Road the weekend of July 24, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
The Santa Cruz River flows through downtown Tucson, Ariz., Friday morning, July 23, 2021, swollen with rain from a large weather system.
Mamta Popat
Monsoon storm clouds filter the sun light as a day of rain, mostly in the eastern parts of the valley, comes to an end, Tucson, Ariz., July 16, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
As a monsoon storm builds behind them, Jacob Runyan, left, and Michele Bayze watch the clouds and rain roll over the valley in front of them from a boulder at Windy Point in the Santa Catalinas, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cloudy skies cover an area near Burke Drive and W. Cortaro Farms Road in Oro Valley, Ariz. on June 30, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
A couple watch as a monsoon storm begins to drop rain in the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas from a lookout near Windy Point, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A woman gets cell phone footage of the light rain dropping in the valley below as a monsoon storm rolls through the Santa Catalinas over parts of Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The sun sets behind monsoon clouds and rain to the west of Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson, Ariz., July 1, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Lightning flashes over the Santa Rita Mountains from one of the scattered monsoon storms surrounding Tucson, Ariz., July 7, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A wall of dust dwarfs downtown as a haboob leads a large monsoon storm into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021. In addition to the haboob the storm dropped heavy rain, winds, lightning and dust over the valley.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Dust from a haboob obscures the skyline, the precursor to a large monsoon storm that swept through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
People take photos in front of a flowing Rillito River at North Campbell Avenue on July 12, 2021.
Photos by Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A large cloud covers the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Ariz. on July 14th, 2021. Photo taken from E. River Rd.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
The leading edge of a haboob, left, blackens the evening sky as it sweeps north over the area near Greaswood and Speedway, ushering in a large monsoon storm over Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian negotiates flooded Euclid Avenue near 2nd Street as heavy rains from a large monsoon storm inundate Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A biker on the Rillito River Park paths pedals next to the muddy waters in the channel as he heads east under the Craycroft Road bridge after an overnight monsoon storm dropped heavy rains on the north and west parts of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Pedestrians negotiate the flooded intersection of Tyndall Avenue and University Boulevard during a heavy rain.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Rains rolls down the Tanque Verde Valley behind an agave bloom in the Santa Catalinas, part of a monsoon storm trickling into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A pair of bikers ride under the sunset sky under monsoon clouds along the Rillito River Park paths near Columbus Avenue, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Clouds fill the sky behind a large ocotillo following a rainstorm on E. River Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on July 14th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A dove fights the winds as the dust forms a haboob and darkens the skies as a large monsoon storm sweeps through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The Rillito River flows near First Ave and Wetmore Road after a monsoon storm passed over the area in Tucson, Ariz. on July 2, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon clouds move in over the old control tower at Tucson International Airport as an isolated rain storm drops a little bit of precipitation on the south side of Tucson, Ariz., June 23, 2021.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
A bird sits on a saguaro against a backdrop of cloudy skies along W. Cortaro Farms Road in Oro Valley, Ariz. on June 30, 2021.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star