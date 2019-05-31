Sometimes you need variety when it comes to working out.
If that sounds familiar, check out Class Pass, a new membership program that allows you to take classes at 53 different studios around Tucson.
You can take barre, boxing, dance and more. Plus, you can stream workout videos at home on days you just don't want to leave the house.
The Class Pass app is free and available at the App Store or Google Play.
Monthly memberships in Tucson run from $29-$79 per month. The $29 membership will get you 15 credits. Classes cost an average of four credits each.
You can try a month for free. You will have to sign up but can cancel anytime before your free month is up if you don't want to keep going. The free month includes 17 credits, so you'll be able to try four or five classes.
