New murals are popping up along some of Tucson's most-prominent streets and intersections this month.
That's because Banner-University Medicine, the academic arm of Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, has commissioned five new murals to be painted around the city as part of a public arts project.
Artists Lalo Cota, Ignacio Garcia, Jessica Gonzales, and Joe Pagac were selected to create works that encompassed the ideas of health, healing and togetherness.
Most of the murals have already been completed, which means you can start checking them out for yourself.
Here's a list on where to find them and the backstories behind Tucson's newest mural additions.
Joe Pagac
With a striking Tucson sunset and family of floating whales, local artist Joe Pagac created this mural to represent the idea of thriving even under the most challenging circumstances.
Find it near the corner of Campbell Avenue and Grant Road. It's painted on the old Catalina Theater building facing the north side. Some Tucsonans may recognize the adjacent lot as the former location of the midtown Bookmans, which has since moved to the Rancho Center plaza on Speedway Boulevard.
Pagac has painted a number of murals throughout Tucson. Some of his most-recent projects include a racing roadrunner that was commissioned by the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project this past spring.
Find the map of the mural here.
Lalo Cota
If you needed poof saguaros are the heart of the desert, look no further than this mural created by well known Phoenix artist, Lalo Cota.
Cota, who draws inspiration from surrealism and his Mexican-American heritage, transforms your typical cactus into heart valves as a symbol of well-being. The bobcat in the mural is also a little nod to the University of Arizona.
Find this mural a couple buildings down from The Loft Cinemas heading east on Speedway. It's on the Custom Auto Sound by Stereo Pad building.
Find the map for the mural here.
Jessica Gonzales
Painted just below the notable No-Tel Motel sign on Oracle Road, Jessica Gonzales's mural connects the city's street art scene to Tucson's interesting past.
The heart the woman is holding in the mural is meant to convey compassion and the feathers represent worries floating away.
Gonzales, a University of Arizona alum, also contributed to the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project this past spring. You can find that work on the building of The Little One restaurant.
Ignacio Garcia
If this artwork puts you at ease don't be alarmed — That was the intention behind Ignacio Garcia's latest mural, which can be found on Fourth Avenue at the A Foam and Fabric Place building.
The calming colors and woman's relaxed facial expression are meant to evoke feelings of tranquility and breathing easy.
Garcia, a local artist, has been creating public art for the Tucson community since 2003. You can find another of his latest creations, titled Running of the Piñatas, near Sixth Avenue and Congress. It too was part of the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Lalo Cota
Lalo Cota created another mural for the project, which can be found near the corner of Oracle Road and Prince Road.
Similar to the other mural he created of the heart saguaro, the tree and lungs signify life.