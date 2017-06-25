ESTAMBUL (AP) -- La policía de Turquía impidió que la comunidad LGBT se reuniera para marchar en un desfile gay en Estambul el domingo, pero organizaciones pequeñas hicieron declaraciones en la prensa desafiando una prohibición del gobierno.
Today Across the U.S.
More From Around the Nation
Angelica's Wedding & Event Center: A Romantic Tuscan Oasis--In the Heart of Tucson. Reserve Your Wedding, Quinceañera or Special Event Today 520-325-9161
Angelica’s is a calm, beautiful oasis in Tucson where your family can enjoy an intimate cere…
A American Electrical Services has been serving the Pima County as the Tucson electrician si…
Angelica's is a calm, beautiful oasis where your friends and family can enjoy an intimate ce…