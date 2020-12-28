Angel Charity taking grant applications from nonprofits that help children

The Angel Charity for Children is accepting applications for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 that will be awarded to nonprofits next year.
Nonprofits that serve children in Pima County have until Jan. 18 to apply online for the grants, which will be funded by April 30.
Angel Charity is streamlining and conducting its grants process entirely online, forgoing its traditional in-person presentations.
Applicants must serve children age 18 and younger in Pima County and hold a nonprofit tax-exempt status for a minimum of three years.
Online application and more information is available at angelcharity.org/become-a-beneficiary/
As of 2019, Angel Charity has raised nearly $28 million, funding 108 grants and helping more than 86 different local children’s organizations.