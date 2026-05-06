“It's not as big as the Nazca Lines in Peru, but when you're there you realize you can't really take it in from the ground,” McSpadden said. “It's pretty spectacular.”

The intaglio was made by scraping aside the darkened rocks and pebbles in the desert pavement to expose the lighter sediment below, according to a 2014 paper by married Ajo archaeologists Sandy and Rick Martynec, who surveyed the greater Las Playas area.

Other traces of human habitation found along the border there include ancient footpaths, stone symbols, pottery sherds, tool flakes and fragments of seashells, possibly left over from jewelry making.

'Lawless act'

It’s unclear how border security officials plan to protect what’s left of the geoglyph. McSpadden said the roughly 50-foot-wide path that was scraped through the fish appears to be where the second wall is going to be built. “From where I stood, that (50-foot) blading goes as far as the eye can see in that valley,” he said.

This was his third trip to the intaglio. The last time he was there was in 2023, he said, as part of a larger effort to catalog overhead lights that were installed during wall construction in the first Trump administration.

McSpadden ended up counting about 1,800 floodlights strung along the border, including one directly above the fish’s head at Las Playas. Some of them have been out there long enough now to have fallen into disrepair, their poles leaning and their wires chewed at by animals.