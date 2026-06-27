Habitat for Humanity
Reports say a new note alleges there's cellphone video of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, and a captor.
Javelinas are common across Arizona’s deserts and neighborhoods, especially in the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Wildlife experts say the pig-like…
Pete Buttigieg was expected to campaign in Tucson Sunday for Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza. The visit will be rescheduled.
In a deal agreed to after the Final Four, Arizona told Tommy Lloyd he wouldn't have to pay a buyout if he leaves for an NBA head coaching job.
The legendary careers of Bob Elliott, Sean Elliott, Steve Kerr and Miles Simon are why they're the four faces on our Mount Rushmore of Arizona…
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