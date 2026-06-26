In addition, schools are now allowed to raise NIL funds from outside sources for additional athlete compensation, something the new contract indicates Lloyd and Garimella will be working on together.

The contract does indicate Reed-Francois will be involved in the process of reaching the budgetary goals of UA men's basketball. In a clause entitled "NIL/Revenue-Sharing and Budget Commitment," UA said all parties agreed that UA men's basketball would be supported so it is competitive nationally.

"Specifically, university and coach acknowledge that university intends to remain competitive within the upper end of the Big 12 conference and with other similarly situated A4 (Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and ACC) public institutions," the contract states. "Each contract year, university agrees to work together with coach to establish a budget for university NIL, which will be subject to university approval no later than February 15 of the immediately preceding contract year (i.e., February 15, 2027, for contract Year Two and so on).

"Each university NIL budget shall include amounts regarding revenue-share and other related monetary amounts not counting toward the university’s revenue-share cap. Each contract year, the chief financial officer and athletic director will also work together with coach and other program personnel to establish an operational budget (that includes a list capital projects, if applicable), which will be included in the university’s All Funds budget process and subject to university approval no later than May 15 of the immediately preceding fiscal year (i.e., May 15, 2027, for fiscal year 2028, and so on)."