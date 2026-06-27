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TMZ reported Friday that it received a new letter from an individual previously in contact with the outlet who claims they have video of an alleged suspect and Nancy Guthrie on a phone in a "secure location."

The person, who the outlet says has the same email and Bitcoin address as the person who emailed them weeks into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, said there are allegedly two people responsible for Guthrie's kidnapping and that the video shows the "main guy."

USA TODAY has reached out to the FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and NBC for comment.

According to TMZ, the note says the phone has video showing the 84-year-old on "the day that was probably her last" and photos of "both involved" as well as "names and addresses and age." The person told the outlet they will reportedly give up the password if they receive payment in Bitcoin.

USA TODAY has not viewed or authenticated the note. TMZ noted it has forwarded the email to the FBI, and told the person to send a screenshot of Nancy Guthrie in the video to prove its authenticity.

New Nancy Guthrie ransom note details emerge

The new note comes days after NBC News, ABC News and CBS News reported that a note received early on in the case claimed Nancy Guthrie was dead.

In the days that followed Guthrie's disappearance, unverified ransom notes containing alleged details about Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction were sent to KOLD News, CBS's Tucson affiliate, and TMZ.