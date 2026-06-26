Prefer us on Google Learn More

An Arizona town has made it on the news once again after National Geographic highlighted it as one of the 17 most charming small towns in the United States.

The magazine selected towns that stand out for their unique character, local traditions, natural beauty and memorable visitor experiences rather than just popularity or size. Editors looked for places with walkable downtowns, historic architecture, outdoor recreation and distinctive regional identities that make travelers feel connected to the heart of America.

Among the towns recognized were Camden, Maine, known for its coastal New England charm and harbor views; Bardstown, Kentucky, celebrated as the “Bourbon Capital of the World”; Highlands, North Carolina, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and waterfalls; and Middleburg, Virginia, famous for its equestrian traditions and countryside elegance.

And one famous Arizona small town made the list too, recognized for its colorful mining, history, thriving arts scene and unique desert mountain setting … hint, hint.

Drumroll ... National Geographic picked Bisbee.

Tucked into the mountains of southeast Arizona, Bisbee stands out as a colorful surprise in the desert, with orange mountain peaks and rows of turquoise, red and yellow Victorian-style storefronts lining its steep streets.

The former mining town has transformed into a vibrant artistic enclave filled with galleries, music and historic character, which is the reason why it made the list.