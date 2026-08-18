Southern Arizona’s next generation of leaders is making an impact across business, education, public service, health care, nonprofits and the arts. This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees reflect the region’s diverse talent and a shared commitment to strengthening the communities they call home. Meet the rising leaders helping shape Southern Arizona’s future.
2026
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