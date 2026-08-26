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New ASU men's basketball coach Randy Bennett has already gone past the low bar set the last 11 seasons by Bobby Hurley. He has created a more visible program, surrounding himself with more accomplished assistant coaches than Hurley did, including Rick Croy, who coached Cinderella Cal Baptist to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and also hiring LSU assistant David Patrick. Bennett also kept his top coach at St. Mary's, Joe Rahon.

Last week, Bennett went a step further when he hired Joe Few, son of Gonzaga Hall of Fame coach Mark Few, and former Arizona basketball player Tautvilas Tubelis, brother of former Arizona All-Pac-12 standout Azuolas Tubelis to be graduate assistants.