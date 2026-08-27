The couple has been nominated for three James Beard Awards, including this year for Best Chef Southwest for Tacos Chiwas. They also were partners in Bacanora, the critically acclaimed wood-fired Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant in Phoenix, with chef René Andrade, who went on to win a James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest in 2024. The couple sold their interest in the restaurant to Andrade last year.

Tortillas Chiwas steps into a building whose DNA is embedded in tortillas, starting with Grande Tortilla Factory in 1947. Two generations of the Pesqueira family made tortillas in the historic burnt adobe block building at 914 N. Grande Ave. for more than 60 years before closing in 2009.

La Tortilla stepped in and produced tortillas for 16 years, until closing late last year.

Hernandez said the tortillas he makes in Tucson will be used in Tortillas Chiwa’s 38-seat restaurant and in the couple’s six Phoenix-area restaurants, including the Phoenix and Mesa outposts of Tacos Chiwas.

“Part of having the tortilla (factory) is we're gonna be able to mill all of our nixtamal and use it for all our concepts across the board,” Hernandez said, explaining that he anticipates once the factory is up to speed they will produce hundreds of pounds of masa each week for the restaurants’ hand-pressed, made-to-order corn tortillas.