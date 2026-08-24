And while university officials have talked about intentionally wanting to reduce enrollment and be more selective in choosing which students they admit, internal university data show the UA’s acceptance rate for fall 2026 increased in comparison to the last two years.

This increased acceptance rate comes with a significant decline in the number of applications in all three categories of students — in-state students, out-of-state students and international students.

The UA’s overall acceptance rate for freshmen undergraduate students went from 87% in fall 2024 to 85% in fall 2025, before increasing to 90% this fall, according to the internal data the Star obtained last week. The data show the acceptance for in-state and international students increased this fall, but decreased slightly for out-of-state students.

UA spokesperson Mitch Zak told the Star that the UA will share numbers publicly after the university’s census data is complete, which happened in late September last year. The semester starts next week.

Swan, owner of Stone Avenue Standard, said the UA is the single largest employer in both Tucson and Pima County. Its growth and economic output is vital to the regional economy, and its importance in job creation can’t be overstated, he said.

Swan said the UA “blaming” the enrollment drop on the demographic cliff is “misleading.” The demographic cliff stems from the declining birth rate in the U.S. during the 2007 Great Recession, which has led to a sharp drop in traditional-age college-going students now.

“The reduced applicant pool paints a clear picture: how can the university attract the best students when its applicant pool is shrinking at exponential rates?” Swan asked.