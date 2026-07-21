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NEW YORK — With the field at MetLife Stadium being portioned off for sale and preparations underway for a full BTS concert there rather than a halftime cameo, it's time to accept the 2026 men's World Cup is completely finished.

There is no ceremony like the Olympics, with a literal passing of the torch from one host city to the next, but it's clear that it is now Brazil's time. The 2027 women's World Cup is the next senior FIFA competition, meaning fans will need to wait just one year to see another tournament with teams from all over the world pushing to lift the golden trophy.

It is a tournament that will take place in a country known for its long love of soccer, its thrilling style of play and one full of historic venues.

That's not enough? Here are five reasons to be excited for the 2027 tournament — and the build-up over the next several months:

Brazil plays host — and sends off a legend

After hosting the men's World Cup in 2014, Brazil is back as the host for a major tournament. Once again, matches are set to take place in iconic stadia like the Maracana in Rio, the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo and the Estádio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, among others.

It is a Brazil team with big ambitions. While it disappointed at recent World Cup tournaments, a 2024 run to the final of the Olympics, where it fell 1-0 to the United States, has hopes high in the host nation.

The team also will likely be saying goodbye to a great.