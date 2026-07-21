NEW YORK — With the field at MetLife Stadium being portioned off for sale and preparations underway for a full BTS concert there rather than a halftime cameo, it's time to accept the 2026 men's World Cup is completely finished.
There is no ceremony like the Olympics, with a literal passing of the torch from one host city to the next, but it's clear that it is now Brazil's time. The 2027 women's World Cup is the next senior FIFA competition, meaning fans will need to wait just one year to see another tournament with teams from all over the world pushing to lift the golden trophy.
It is a tournament that will take place in a country known for its long love of soccer, its thrilling style of play and one full of historic venues.
That's not enough? Here are five reasons to be excited for the 2027 tournament — and the build-up over the next several months:
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Brazil plays host — and sends off a legend
After hosting the men's World Cup in 2014, Brazil is back as the host for a major tournament. Once again, matches are set to take place in iconic stadia like the Maracana in Rio, the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo and the Estádio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, among others.
It is a Brazil team with big ambitions. While it disappointed at recent World Cup tournaments, a 2024 run to the final of the Olympics, where it fell 1-0 to the United States, has hopes high in the host nation.
The team also will likely be saying goodbye to a great.
Marta, who is 40, is one of the best players of all-time. She came out of international retirement and was included in Brazil's June roster for a pair of matches against the United States. That indicates manager Arthur Elias at least is considering her in his plans.
Spain looks to keep the momentum going
Many of Spain's 2023 women's World Cup champions were in the U.S. cheering on the men's team.
Top players like Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and 2023 captain Jenni Hermoso were among those who posted photos at matches and expressed their support.
Now, thanks to the Spain women's triumph before and the men beating Argentina on July 19, Spain holds both the men's and women's senior World Cup titles.
A title defense at the women's World Cup is not as rare as it is on the men's side. The U.S. won in 2015 and 2019, and Germany repeated in 2007 after winning in 2003. This Spain team has a squad good enough to make a genuine push to become the third nation to repeat, with Bonmati, Putellas and the rest of the Barcelona core, including rising star Vicky López.
Their veteran back line might be tested in a last-dance-esque situation for defender Irene Paredes, who will turn 36 in Brazil. But the team's win in the 2025 Nations League was a statement of intent heading into 2027. After clinching qualification, they are set to contest two big-ticket friendlies against the U.S. in October of this year.
Spain also will be out to get revenge on an England team becoming a familiar foe. After La Roja beat England 1-0 in the 2023 final, England claimed the Euro crown in 2025 with a penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw.
The USWNT aims for a return to the top
The reigning Olympic gold medalists and four-time world champions, 2023 was a disappointment for the U.S. women, going out in the round of 16 in Australia-New Zealand. Now, with manager Emma Hayes leading the way, the aspiration is to once again lift the trophy and put the U.S. back on top.
The front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson is back together once again after Rodman fought injuries and both Wilson and Swanson took maternity leave. But other attackers are pushing them, too.
At the back, the U.S. has many veteran players, with London-based right back Emily Fox of Arsenal and Naomi Girma of Arsenal providing consistency along with Gotham FC duo Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett, who paired up in Brazil as they do in NWSL.
The progression of 20-year-old Lily Yohannes in the middle continues to be watched closely, as well.
The U.S. knows what is expected of it every time it heads to the World Cup: Nothing less than the trophy. Now, it needs to make that happen after a worst-ever World Cup.
Who will be the great '27 upset story?
In the 2023 edition, an upstart Colombia team made the quarterfinals and pushed England to the limit, conceding twice after taking a one-goal lead and going out as perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament.
There were other great stories as well, though, with the expanded field
Haiti came through the inter-continental playoff to make the tournament for the first time, twice losing by just one goal in group contests. The Philippines debuted with a squad made up largely of women raised in the U.S. but eligible for the Filipinas thanks to their parents or grandparents. Altogether, there were eight teams that played in the competition for the first time.
This is the second edition that will see 32 teams compete, meaning there will be more underdog stories to enjoy. Already, the Philippines have qualified once again, as have Colombia and New Zealand.
How to watch 2027 women's World Cup qualification
Fourteen teams have their place in Brazil already secure, with Africa and Concacaf the two federations yet to have any teams secure their qualification.
Concacaf, the region made up of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, will send four teams plus two to the playoff. The Concacaf W Championship serves as the qualifier, and the format is cutthroat. Teams that win their quarterfinals in late November will qualify, with the U.S. needing to beat El Salvador to get through.
In Concacaf, one of the biggest questions will be whether Mexico can qualify. A soccer-obsessed country whose women's soccer structure has grown immensely since the launch of a domestic league a decade ago, Mexico hasn't qualified since the 2015 tournament, missing the last two tournaments since players have been professionals. Win against Haiti on Nov. 28? They're in. Lose, and they'll have to go the playoff route.
The Concacaf matches will be broadcasted in the U.S. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports (it also should be noted that the 2027 women's World Cup will be broadcasted by Netflix).
The next qualification matches will start soon, with the women's African Cup of Nations, known as WAFCON scheduled to run from July 26-Aug. 16. The four semifinalists in that competition will book their place at the World Cup.
Four European teams already have qualified: Spain, France, Germany and Denmark. The rest are in UEFA's playoff round, set for two-legged ties in October. The winners of those ties will meet in additional two-legged ties in late November/early December with the winners of those qualifying for Brazil.
Soon enough, the field will be nearly set, with the draw taking place in Brazil in December. After that, the final playoffs will take place in February 2027. Then, it's all about the final preparations before the June 24 opening game.