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PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is telling a federal judge to reject a bid by an immigrant rights group to immediately block enforcement of a new state immigration law, saying there's no evidence anyone's rights have been violated by the week-old statute.

Nor, Mayes' office said, is there any reason to think anyone is at imminent risk of being arrested by state or local police for entering Arizona at other than a port of entry. Authority to make such arrests is a key provision of voter-approved Proposition 314 which, because of legal maneuverings, did not become enforceable until July 14.

The ACLU has sued on behalf of the Florence Immigrant Rights and Refugee Project to try to block enforcement.

"Florence Project has not shown and likely cannot show that anyone has been subject to arrest, detention, or prosecution for violating the illegal entry provision,'' wrote Assistant Attorney General Timothy Horley on behalf of Democrat Mayes, who is the defendant in the lawsuit.

Horley acknowledged there are other provisions in the new law that allow a state judge to have someone deported as an alternative to jail time here if they have been arrested by state or local police on illegal entry charges. But here, too, no such order has been issued.

Mayes' office also told U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi that there's no legal basis for the Florence Project to sue in the first place.