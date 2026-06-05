Famous wineries in and around Santa Rosa include St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, Paradise Ridge Winery and Matanzas Creek Winery. It's also famous for housing the world's largest collection of "Peanuts" artwork at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, whose exhibits include tile murals made from comic strips and a recreation of Schulz's studio.

Nov. 6: Edmonton, Alberta via Porter Airlines

Canadian low-cost carrier Porter Airlines will introduce seasonal service between Phoenix and Edmonton, Alberta for the 2026-27 season. Porter is the only Canadian airline to add new routes to Sky Harbor since nationwide and statewide declines in Canadian visitors; it's also the only one with passenger growth in Phoenix over the first three months of 2026.

Flights will operate daily during peak travel periods and four times weekly from Nov. 6-Dec. 16 and Jan. 6-Feb. 10, 2027, with fares starting at $96 one-way.

Edmonton is popular for the West Edmonton Mall, Canada's largest shopping and entertainment complex; the Royal Alberta Museum, western Canada's largest museum; Fort Edmonton Park, a multi-attraction park that covers hundreds of years of Canadian history; and Edmonton Oilers hockey.

Dec. 17: Lincoln, Nebraska via American Airlines

In December 2025, American Airlines announced it would begin flying to Lincoln, Nebraska during the winter 2026-27 season, but didn't provide a start date. Now, the route has one: airline spokesman Jason Kadah said the route will start on Dec. 17.

Flights run through April 5, with one-way fares starting at $294.