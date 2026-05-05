PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes acted illegally in withholding some information about communications her office had with States United D…
Arizona, California and Nevada say they've put together a proposal to stabilize the ailing Colorado River by saving at least 3.2 million acre-…
Greg Hansen's Notebook: Chip Hale's Arizona baseball team continues to struggle a season after climbing to the top. But he follows other legen…
Democrat Mark Kelly on Thursday delivered a grim assessment of the Trump administration’s war with Iran.
From declining birth rates to increased state funding for school vouchers, more school districts across Arizona closing schools.
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