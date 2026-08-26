Candidates Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr. and Adelita Grijalva will debate live tonight at 6 p.m.
LIVE: 2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Congressional District 7
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Authorities have named a suspect in the shooting death of a Tucson police recruit and are asking the public's help to find him and to identify…
As the fall semester starts, the University of Arizona has closed three of its dorms for the 2026-27 academic year and permanently removing on…
Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old Tucson police recruit, was fighting home intruders when he was shot and killed last week, a court filing says.
A man lying on the Interstate 10 frontage road at Craycroft was stuck and killed Saturday night, Tucson police say.
The U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Amado on Interstate 19 — about 40 miles south of Tucson – could be expanded, federal records show.