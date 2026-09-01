“All of a sudden we hear maybe 10 gunshots outside the door,” said the man, who asked not to be identified out of security concern. “All of a sudden we see a tall guy walking through the door, blood coming out near his armpit. He said, ‘I’m shot.’”

The patrons got him to sit down and tried to help, the 75-year-old said. He held the man’s head as others tried to help with the bleeding.

“He was bleeding pretty bad. He bled out and died maybe within a minute. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

It was shocking not just for the obvious reason but because it’s such a low-key place that some people even call it the “Denture-N.”

The community of regulars who go to the bar watches out for each other and was anxiously texting each other Monday morning, Clark said, finding out who of their brotherhood was lost and who was there.

Clark was already thinking that the shooting could be a hate crime, mentioning the June 2016 mass killing at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded dozens more.

"Right after Pulse happened, I remember coming here and all of us were shooken up by that. And it was a matter of, you know, keep in touch with each other, check in, we are a community," Clark said hours before police said the shooting was likely a hate crime. "We all want to make sure that we're there for each other."