“The outlines, summaries, and emails (Siebern) has submitted describe everything (she) disclosed to her superiors, and there is no indication Siebern was addressing wrongdoing as contemplated by the policy,” Bryson wrote.

Instead, it appears that Siebern “was simply advocating for her department, as she was required to do as a business manager of her department,” he said. He also said the court couldn’t find anything she disclosed to her superiors that rose to being a matter of public concern.

Siebern “was acting as the liaison between her department and her superiors, communicating problems and concerns her department was facing in the normal course of business and making requests of her superiors as anyone in her exact position would be expected to do,” Bryson wrote.

Siebern, who had been with the UA since 1997, was let go on Oct. 4, 2023, according to court documents. She had been a business manager with the College of Education’s Department of Disability and Psychoeducation Studies, which she joined in 2014.

In court hearings, Siebern’s attorneys alleged the university had given “shifting and contradictory explanations” for her termination, and that there were no performance complaints in Siebern’s almost 20-year record at the UA, including the months leading up to her firing.

However, attorneys representing ABOR’s side said former College of Education Dean Robert Berry, who made the final termination decision, had initially alleged in testimony that Siebern was let go due to payment delays for a student.