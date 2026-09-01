“Selecting a handful of faculty to communicate with the leadership doesn’t supplant the role of all of you who are elected by your peers,” the faculty chair said, addressing the senators.

“After the most successful administration and faculty governance collaboration of President Garimella’s tenure, we fought the (U.S.) Department of Education ‘compact’ in fall (2025) together and President Garimella consulted with many of us in the way that faculty governance is supposed to work,” she said.

Hudson was referring to the Trump White House's “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” which was first given to nine universities including the UA in fall 2025. Garimella and administrators consulted with faculty and the overall university community before declining to sign it.

In response to Maggert’s comment on different pictures being painted by Garimella and Hudson, Garimella said there were “several inaccuracies” in what Hudson said and that he won’t point them out one by one. He said he was surprised by some he said weren’t factual that are things Hudson “should know” about.

“I’m happy to get questions from the Senate in writing and I’m happy to address those,” he said before stating he had another meeting that he had to leave for.

For her part, Hudson ended her speech by saying the UA is heading in the “wrong direction” on the shared governance and corporate-style leadership front she talked about, and said there’s always a way out of the culture of “fear, control, extraction, and corporate bureaucracy."