School communities, including administrators, teachers and other staff members, and families will be alerted in October and November about any closures or changes that will be brought to the board in December.

The plan is being led by consultant De La Cruz, working alongside Trujillo and two advisory bodies: an internal district task force and a superintendent's advisory committee.

The district has a $75,000 contract with the consulting company, which Trujillo called a “safeguard.”

“Because we want authentic engagement, and when it's the administration leading and facilitating the process, there's a perception that we've got our thumb on the scale, just our positions could exert undue influence on community members or employees,” Trujillo said. “When it's a third-party facilitator, that really is taken care of.”

He also said the district doesn’t want to make the same mistakes of its past. TUSD faced public backlash during its 2012 decision to close 11 neighborhood schools, due to racial equity concerns, transparency issues and lack of a clear long-term plan.

“I really feel like our team needs professional assistance. This is our first time out; we weren't here in 2010 and 2012,” Trujillo said Thursday. “There were two previous phases of closures here in the Tucson Unified School District. Both of those processes were cautionary tales in what we don't want to do again.”