Arizona’s first Seafood City supermarket opened in Chandler with hundreds lining up hours in advance, even camping out overnight despite the h…
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is set to open its new casino on Tucson's west side in November.
Immigration agents arrested a longtime Tucson resident, Ana, a Mexican national who has lived in the US since age four and is mother to three …
The University of Arizona has revoked recognition of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity for five years following findings of hazing that included p…
From Forrest Gump to Star Wars, discover 15 iconic movies that used Arizona's deserts, highways and landmarks as unforgettable filming locations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.