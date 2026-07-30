The University of Arizona is stripping Sigma Alpha Mu of recognition for five years for hazing — including allegations that boiling butter was poured over the heads of two new members — and announced new campuswide hazing prevention strategies.
Sigma Alpha Mu, investigated by the UA Dean of Students’ Office in the spring and placed on “interim loss of recognition,” was accused of subjecting new members to hazing practices that resulted in burns from hot liquids, forced consumption of alcohol, alcohol poisoning and blackouts, and hospitalization of members.
The fraternity received notice Wednesday that it will lose its recognition at the UA through May 2031 due to the investigations’ findings, which included video evidence of hazing, university officials said.
“The conduct documented during this investigation was unacceptable and contrary to the standards of our university community,” said UA Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman in a news release. “The U of A will not tolerate hazing or misconduct that threatens student safety. Protecting students, upholding community standards and ensuring accountability are non-negotiable priorities.”
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In addition to Sigma Alpha Mu, four other UA fraternities were investigated by university officials and placed on probation in the spring over hazing allegations, including forced alcohol consumption, known or unknown drug consumption, sleep deprivation, humiliation and degradation, and more. The UA has a total of 50 fraternities and sororities.
“Every student deserves to belong to organizations that build leadership, character and lifelong friendships in a safe environment,” University of Arizona Chief Academic Officer and Provost Patricia Prelock said in the UA announcement Wednesday.
“The overwhelming majority of our student organizations reflect those values every day. Those that do not will be thoroughly investigated and held accountable,” she said. “Hazing has no place at the U of A, and we will continue investing in prevention, education and accountability to protect our students and strengthen a campus culture built on safety, respect and belonging.”
The UA also announced new hazing prevention strategies Wednesday for fraternities and sororities.
The dean of students staff will complete Hazing Prevention Institute certification, and the UA will appoint a new full-time student affairs professional to focus on hazing prevention as well as on alcohol and drug use at the university and related issues.
The UA said it will bring together student leaders and national representatives from all of its fraternities and sororities as well as university officials at the start of the fall semester to discuss conduct, accountability and student safety.
The university will also expand its anti-hazing education to additional student organizations across campus.
“Hazing prevention requires more than responding after an incident occurs,” UA Vice President for Student Affairs Amanda Kraus said in the news release. “It requires education, shared accountability and a sustained commitment to prevention. Meaningful progress depends on students, alumni, national organizations, families and campus partners working together, and we are grateful for those who help strengthen a culture where every student can experience leadership, belonging and personal growth in a safe environment.”
These steps will be taken on top of existing initiatives including “Wildcats Don’t Haze,” the mandatory hazing prevention education that fraternity and sorority members get, and awareness campaigns across campus that encourage students to report concerns.
About 7,000 students are part of UA's 50 fraternities and sororities. Its members earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.32 in the 2025-26 academic year, with over 76% of members earning a GPA above 3.0, which the UA announcement said exceeded the university average.
The UA fraternity and sorority chapters also raised more than $260,000 for charitable causes and completed more than 30,000 hours of community service, the UA announcement noted. These accomplishments demonstrate that the conduct investigated this spring is not representative of the university’s broader fraternity and sorority community, it said.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.