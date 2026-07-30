“The overwhelming majority of our student organizations reflect those values every day. Those that do not will be thoroughly investigated and held accountable,” she said. “Hazing has no place at the U of A, and we will continue investing in prevention, education and accountability to protect our students and strengthen a campus culture built on safety, respect and belonging.”

The UA also announced new hazing prevention strategies Wednesday for fraternities and sororities.

The dean of students staff will complete Hazing Prevention Institute certification, and the UA will appoint a new full-time student affairs professional to focus on hazing prevention as well as on alcohol and drug use at the university and related issues.

The UA said it will bring together student leaders and national representatives from all of its fraternities and sororities as well as university officials at the start of the fall semester to discuss conduct, accountability and student safety.

The university will also expand its anti-hazing education to additional student organizations across campus.

“Hazing prevention requires more than responding after an incident occurs,” UA Vice President for Student Affairs Amanda Kraus said in the news release. “It requires education, shared accountability and a sustained commitment to prevention. Meaningful progress depends on students, alumni, national organizations, families and campus partners working together, and we are grateful for those who help strengthen a culture where every student can experience leadership, belonging and personal growth in a safe environment.”