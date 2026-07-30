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The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is putting the finishing touches on the first casino within the Tucson city limits.

The new casino, on West Grant Road and Interstate 10, is scheduled to open in November.

It will have many architectural designs like its sister, Casino del Sol on West Valencia Road, such as the painted-sky ceiling, centerpiece bar and copper dome.

The 172,000-square-foot property will include a 73,000-square-foot casino floor with slot machines, a high-limit room and table games.

The next phases of development include a resort and conference center, with dates to be announced.

When open, the casino is expected to employ about 500 people.

— Gabriela Rico