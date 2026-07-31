Prefer us on Google Learn More

If the "five-for-five" lawsuits by the four-year players seeking another year of college eligibility are successful, the Arizona Wildcats might end up with one of them.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Friday he'd still like to add another player to his 2026-27 roster, and successful "five for five" lawsuits could unleash plenty of talent on the college basketball market. Among the potential UA targets is Clemson forward RJ Godfrey, who has filed a lawsuit in Georgia.

The lawsuits stem over the NCAA's decision not to allow players who just completed a fourth year of eligibility to play a fifth despite their new rule allowing all current players a five year window.

"We're going to be opportunistic and if there's an opportunity to do something like that, hopefully we can put ourselves in position," Lloyd said after UA held a practice at Richard Jefferson Gym on Friday. "There's been no secret that we would love to add another guy to this roster, but we've just got to make sure that it's the right thing."

Lloyd met with media Friday in advance of the Wildcats' three-game exhibition trip to Lithuania, saying he was trying to build the team's culture and start putting things together on the court. Teams receive 10 additional practices under NCAA rules before a foreign tour, but the Wildcats are also expected to receive some significant competition in games against the Lithuanian and Ukrainian national teams.