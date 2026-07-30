She began waiting in line at around 6:30 a.m., and immediately, as she got in, she went to Grill City for the barbecue skewers.

Alvaro said she has been to Seafood City locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and California. She said it has been a little bit difficult finding Filipino food in the Phoenix Valley, but now she's excited to have all the snacks she wants readily accessible.

"Since I used to live in Chicago, it was nice having Seafood City," she said. "Here, for so long, I didn't have it, and I couldn't find any of my favorite stuff."

Inside Seafood City, the large crowds seemed never-ending. Everywhere you'd turn, a person would be behind you. Somehow, the largest Filipino-Asian Food Hall in Arizona still didn't seem to fit everyone, as many were standing around tables without chairs or sharing seats.

Bakers Avenue worker Katrina Apostol, from Phoenix and now living in Chandler, said she's excited to see their weeks of hard work finally pay off. She said she's happy that everyone is coming in and plans on trying some more things in the Food Hall when she gets off at 1 p.m.

Michael Dowdy from Chandler came to check out Seafood City today with his wife and kids. He had been hearing about the opening for some time now, so he wanted to check it out in person.

"This is quite the experience," he said. "I moved here probably in 2016, Chandler specifically, and it's just grown. There are amazing places, Scheels, Seafood City and all the new food spots that are opening up. As you can tell, I'm a big guy, so love trying new food and new experiences."

He was also there to support some of his friends who were hosting the grand opening.