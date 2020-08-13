CVS Health to add 300 new jobs throughout Arizona

CVS Health is looking to hire about 300 people throughout Arizona as it gears up for flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The positions are seasonal and for part-time and full-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS pharmacy locations. Some seasonal workers may have the chance to apply or be promoted to permanent roles, a news release said.
“Additional team members typically are needed every fall flu season,” said CVS Pharmacy Region Director Tobin Zdarko. “However, we are estimating a much greater need for pharmacy technicians this year given the anticipated rise in demand for flu shots and other immunizations, along with the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community.”
Working under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist, pharmacy technicians process prescriptions, dispense medications, provide information to customers or health professionals and perform administrative tasks.
They also administer COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy’s 93 drive-thru testing sites across Arizona.
The influx of new jobs comes at a time of record-high unemployment rates across Arizona and nationwide due to the coronavirus.
Tucson is home to more than two dozen CVS locations.
To be considered, applicants must have a technician in training license. This certification is valid for up to three years, by which time the trainee is required to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam to remain a technician.
For more information, go to cvs.jobs.
