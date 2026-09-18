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PHOENIX — Government entities that destroy a public record they know has been requested are in violation of state law and can be held liable — and forced to pay challengers' legal fees — the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday.

In a wide-ranging decision involving a University of Arizona case, the state's high court also gave new rights to those whose demand for public records is frustrated by administrative delays and denials, including, in some cases, getting their legal fees paid.

Perhaps most importantly, the justices also concluded that trial judges should give no deference to a public agency's determination that a particular document is not subject to disclosure.

Instead, Justice Clint Bolick, writing for the unanimous court, said it is up to judges, faced with a complaint that a record has been wrongfully withheld, to make their own determinations if any of the exceptions to the state's Public Records Law apply. He said that can be accomplished by judges conducting an "in camera'' inspection of the documents, which is a private review by the judge in court chambers, before reaching a decision.

But the high court also dealt a blow of sorts to some who pursue public records.

The justices said Arizona law allows those who prevail to get their legal fees paid only if they file suit — even if they have had to hire an attorney to convince an agency to surrender the documents. It's only when a case goes to court that the agency can be forced to pay the challenger's costs.

Bolick conceded that may not be fair — or even within the spirit of the public records law and its presumption in favor of disclosure.