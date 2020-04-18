Economic outlook for Tucson, state darkens as coronavirus continues its hold

As Arizona struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state stands to lose nearly half a million jobs — or about 16% of jobs held at the peak at the end of 2019 — by the fall, according to a new forecast by the University of Arizona economists.

The UA economists had forecast that the Tucson area would lose 21,000 jobs, or 5.4% of the total, in 2020, but that number is based on earlier models and is being revised significantly upward, said George Hammond, director of the Economic and Business Research Center in the UA Eller College of Management.

“The current thinking is the downturn will be much more severe than thought in mid-March,” Hammond said, noting that a new metro forecast will be posted in about a week.

Those worrying figures are based on a moderate, baseline scenario that assumes social-distancing measures are eased in the July-August timeframe, Hammond said.

A more pessimistic outlook shows Arizona losing nearly 700,000 jobs, with the statewide jobless rate peaking at 22.3% in the fourth quarter and recovering much more gradually — not reaching pre-pandemic levels until 2025.

An optimistic scenario shows a shallower downturn with jobs recovering in 2022.

As the effects of business closures and stay-at-home orders take hold, the latest projections are much more pessimistic than initial models from IHS Markit, a major research firm that provides computer models to the UA, Hammond said.

Initial models in mid-March predicted that U.S. real gross domestic product — the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services — would fall 5.4% in the second quarter on a seasonally adjusted, annual basis and then gradually recover with growth resuming in 2021.