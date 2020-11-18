Ex-Raytheon engineer sentenced to 38 months for taking sensitive data to China

A former engineer at Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for violating federal arms-control laws by taking a company laptop computer to China.

Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalized U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 38 months in prison Tuesday, Nov. 17, by U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez.

Sun had pleaded guilty to one felony count of violating the Arms Export Control Act for taking a Raytheon laptop containing unclassified defense data on a trip to China from December 2018 to January 2019.

Sun was employed in Tucson for 10 years as an electrical engineer and had access to information directly related to sensitive missile technology, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Some of the defense technical information Sun had is defined as “defense articles,” which are controlled and prohibited from export without a license under the AECA and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Prosecutors said Sun had been trained to handle the materials properly and knowingly transported the information to China without an export license, in violation of the AECA and the ITAR.