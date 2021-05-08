Historic Tucson-area resort is 'moving' to Oro Valley

A plan to move and expand Tucson's first resort into Oro Valley and develop residential, retail and office space is likely to drastically change the serene desert scene along Ina Road.

The Oro Valley town council voted to annex the 80-acre Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa property at 245 E. Ina Road and approved future development.

The annexation takes effect May 21 and is expected to have an immediate fiscal impact of $755,000 a year because of sales taxes, said Mary Jacobs, Oro Valley's town manager.

Westward Look was built just after Arizona became a state in 1912. Oro Valley was founded in 1974 with four square miles and is now a patchwork of 48 annexations with more than 38 square miles.

As part of the Westward Look annexation, the town accepted maintenance of the Ina Road right-of-way as well as the first 1,500 feet of Westward Look Drive — east of Oracle Road.

Three different proposals for development were approved for the east and west side of Westward Look Drive along Ina Road.

On the west side could be boutique retail and restaurant, residential villas or office and retail. All would have building heights of up to 28 feet.