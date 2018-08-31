Serial Grillers, where burgers and sandwiches are named after famous mostly fictional serial killers, will open its third location on the east side on Sept. 21.

The restaurant, owned by brothers Travis and William Miller, announced the opening date on Facebook

The Millers in the spring announced plans to open the third Serial Grillers Restaurant & Taproom at 7585 S. Houghton Road; and the fourth at a plaza being built off Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road in Marana. That plaza also will be home to a Dutch Brothers Coffee drive-thru.

Dutch Brothers is expected to make its Tucson debut when it opens its first shop here at 120 S. Wilmot Road in early October.

Serial Grillers Houghton Road location is nearly three times the size of their second location at 5737 E. Speedway. The restaurant, born of a food truck, also has a location at 1970 W. River Road. 

