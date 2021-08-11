SpotRx Joins Zipdrug’s Pharmacy Network

Zipdrug’s solution focuses on connecting consumers with mainly chronic conditions to high-performing independent pharmacies that have a proven track record of providing impactful clinical care with higher patient adherence rates, by delivering needed medications directly to a patient’s home, ultimately improving patient outcomes. In the Tucson area, SpotRx will be serving as Zipdrug’s only preferred pharmacy. IngenioRx members in the Tucson area utilizing retail pharmacies considered to be low-performing by IngenioRx or out of network will have the option to be connected by Zipdrug to SpotRx and have SpotRx transfer their medications. SpotRx is also working with Zipdrug in southern California as one of several preferred pharmacies.