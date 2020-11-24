Tucson Real Estate: Local company selling adventure vans

An adventure vehicle manufacturer and dealer has opened shop near the Tucson airport.

Tucson-based Mountain View Adventure Vehicles sells Mercedes Benz Sprinter vehicles that have been retrofitted as off-road RVs for travel and lodging or for mobile offices.

The company leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space in the Tucson Airport Center, 2859 E. Elvira Road, from H&A Realty LLC for its manufacturing and showroom. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Alexandra Demeroutis and Jesse Blum, with CBRE.

Greg Conser started Mountain View Tours — a luxury charter bus company — about 30 years ago and last year began sales of the smaller vehicles, said his daughter Ruth, the company’s marketing director.

Amenities in the oversized vans include showers, toilets, pull-out beds, cooking burners, hot water and air conditioning.

Most have off-road capability, Conser said and can be taken to most national parks — unlike a regular RV. They have a 10-foot clearance and fit into a regular parking spot. The vehicles cost between $90,000 and $180,000.

The pandemic has brought business to the company.