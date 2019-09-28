If you go

Tickets are on sale for the TenWest Impact Festival, a 10-day series of events Oct. 11-2010 across various Tucson locations.

The festival includes exhibitions, conferences and interactive experiences spanning technology, education, entrepreneurship and the arts.

A centerpiece of the entrepreneurship program is IdeaFunding (Oct. 17), which includes a business-pitch competition with a $25,000 grand prize.

A variety of ticket packages are available, including an all-inclusive passport for $300 and a general ticket for $35 that covers most events besides those with special add-on fees, such as the IdeaFunding pitch contest and luncheon ($35) and other luncheon events.

For more information or to register, go to tenwest.com.