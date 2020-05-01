Tucson's Paragon Space part of team developing manned moon lander for NASA

Technology developed by a Tucson company could land on the moon as NASA looks to resume manned lunar missions by 2024.

Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp. will supply systems to keep astronauts alive and well on the moon as part of a team led by Dynetics Inc. vying to develop NASA’s next manned moon lander.

The space agency on Thursday said it was awarding contracts totaling $967 million to Dynetics, Blue Origin and SpaceX as prime contractors for NASA’s Artemis Human Landing System.

NASA said it will choose a vehicle made by one of the three companies to land the first woman and next man on the surface of the moon by 2024.

Paragon, which has developed systems for human flight programs for NASA since 1999, will design and make the Environmental Control and Life Support System for Dynetics’ proposed Artemis lander.

Dynetics, a subsidiary of Virginia-based Leidos based in Huntsville, Alabama, has assembled a team of about 25 companies as development partners on the program, including major space players like Sierra Nevada Corp., United Launch Alliance, L3Harris Technologies and smaller companies like Paragon.